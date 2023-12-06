How to exchange Gifts with Mateo in Pokemon GO

Mateo is the new character in Pokemon GO who loves to travel around the world exchanging Gifts and Postcards with Trainers. He is an added fresh face for the Route feature.

Before his arrival, the feature provided a chance to find various Pocket Monsters, Zygarde Cells, special bonuses, and the associated Route Badge. Now, with Mateo, you get extra items like Revives, Berries, PokeBalls, and more for finishing the Route.

Since the character has already been introduced, you may wonder how to exchange Gifts with him. Also, some may wish to find out where he is on the Route.

This article will help you with Mateo’s location and how to swap Gifts and Postcards.

How to find Mateo in Pokemon GO

Mateo's location (Image via Niantic)

To find Mateo, you’ll need to start the Pokemon GO Route. Any chosen Route will enable a Mateo encounter. However, only after completing the line will you find him.

He’ll appear at the Route's endpoint next to a Poketstop or a Gym. But those who can’t find any Route can visit the nearest one in their locality.

Here is the step-by-step method to find Mateo:

Go to the Nearby menu on your mobile screen. Tap on the Route tab. Check for available Routes. Get close to the starting point. Start to explore. Complete the line. Meet Mateo.

Remember, you’ll find Mateo only once per day. It doesn’t matter which time you choose to start the Route. However, once you meet and start the conversion for Gift Exchange, you’ll have to wait another day for his appearance.

How to do Gift Exchange with Mateo in Pokemon GO

Ways to swap Gifts with Mateo (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's new character Mateo’s role is to provide Trainers with Gifts and Postcards he collected from other Trainers.

Additionally, his Postcards are vital to acquiring different forms of Vivillion. It was difficult for some players who didn’t have in-game friends to receive Postcards from other parts of the world. Now, not only does he help you get resources, but he also aids in finding multiple Vivillion’s patterns.

Here is the method to do a Gift Exchange with Mateo:

Complete your Route. Meet him near the Pokestop or Gym. Start the interaction. Accept the offer. Click on Exchange Gift. Choose your Gift (adding a Sticker is optional). Send the Gift. Receive the Gift.

The ongoing Along the Route event during the Timeless Travels season offers a chance to encounter Hisuain Sneasel, Sneasler, and their shiny forms. However, you’ll need to hatch 7 KM eggs to find them, and Mateo’s Gift can help you get that.