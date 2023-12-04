How to get Hisuian Sneasel and Sneasler in Pokemon GO

With the debut of Hisuian Sneasel and its evolved form Sneasler at the start of Hisuian Discoveries in July 2022, Pokemon GO players are all set to encounter them once again. The latest Timeless Travels season introduces many Pocket Monsters from the Pokemon Legends Arceus' Hisui region.

Along the Route is the next event on the line, and it will debut Shiny Hisuian Sneasel and Shiny Sneasler. These Fighting and Poison-type monsters are the major highlights of this event, so don't miss the opportunity to acquire these additions.

Pokemon GO collectors who want to add these species to their Pokedex must follow a specific evolution method. Read further to know how to get and evolve them.

How to get Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon GO

Hatch 7 KM eggs to obtain Hisuian Sneasel (Image via TPC)

To get Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon GO, you can hatch 7 KM Eggs, complete the Field Research Encounters, and finish the Timed Research quest during the Along the Route event. The important thing to note is that multiple other Pocket Monsters are also featured in the event. So, you'll have to overcome this challenge to obtain the Sharp Claw Pokemon.

Remember, you'll have to acquire as many eggs as possible to get a chance to encounter it. Here is the list of Pocket Monsters featured in 7 KM Eggs.

Hisuian Growlithe

Togepi

Sneasel

Hisuian Sneasel

Bonsly

Espurr

The best way to get these hatchable eggs is by sending and opening Gifts. Play with your friends and get more Gifts for a chance to obtain the Sharp Claw Pokemon. Along with that, you can partake in a Gift Exchange with Mateo, where the NPC will provide you with one egg per day.

List of Field Research Encounters:

Eevee

Wooloo

Hisuian Sneasel

List of critters featured in the Timed Research quest:

Hisuian Sneasel

Wooloo

Feebas

Pawmi

Preview of their shiny forms (Image via TPC)

Carrying out these activities will also help you obtain Shiny Hisuian Sneasel. However, the shiny encounter isn't guaranteed; you'll need to get lucky.

How to get Sneasler in Pokemon GO

Evolve to get Sneasler (Image via TPC)

After obtaining a Hisuian Sneasel, you can evolve it into a Sneasler during the daytime by feeding the former 100 Candy. But before that, you’ll have to make it your Buddy and walk for 7 KM to be eligible for the evolution in Pokemon GO.

One of the challenging tasks for collectors is getting enough consumable items to trigger the evolution. If you’re having difficulty collecting it, you can set a Hisuian Sneasel as your Buddy and let it find its Pokemon Candy.

Please note the regular and Hisuian variants share the same family-related resources. So, if you have many of those, it can help you get Sneasler.