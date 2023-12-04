Pokemon GO Shiny Hisuian Sneasel and Shiny Sneasel guide

Routes in Pokemon GO are finally getting the treatment they deserve in the new Along the Routes event, complete with the introduction of a new character, Mateo. This event will feature tons of rare Pokemon for players to meet and encounter through their journeys. There are two creatures in particular that have caught the attention of players during this event.

Both the standard Johtonian form and the Hisuian variant of Sneasel will be available through various means during this event. As such, many are wondering if they will be fortunate enough to find the shiny variants of these creatures. Not every Shiny Pokemon is available in the mobile game, so what about these two?

Is Shiny Sneasel available in Pokemon GO?

Sneasel as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been confirmed that Shiny Sneasel will be available during the Along the Routes event in Pokemon GO. However, finding one may be a bit of a challenge since it does not have an increased chance of appearing as such. With this in mind, you are going to need to strategize if you want to find one in the wild.

Those looking to encounter one in the wild will have the best luck if they hunt for it in snowy or foggy weather. Since Sneasel is a Dark and Ice-type, these weather conditions give it the best chance of spawning, thanks to the game's Weather Boost mechanic. This will greatly increase the chances of Sneasel spawning, thus resulting in more opportunities for a shiny to spawn.

You can also potentially encounter a Shiny Sneasel by hatching 7-kilometer eggs. These eggs can be received from opening gifts sent by other players. However, the odds of these eggs hatching into a Johtonian Sneasel specifically are somewhat low, as the hatching pool for this event is quite expansive.

Is Shiny Hisuian Sneasel available in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Thankfully, despite it being one of the newest additions to the game's roster, Hisuian Sneasel is available for players to encounter and catch in Pokemon GO. Unlike the standard form of the creature, Hisuian Sneasel is a completely different type: Fighting and Poison. As such, the procedures for hunting them are slightly different from the base form.

Both the Fighting and Poison elements are boosted by cloudy weather, making this the best possible condition you can ask for if you want to try and find a Shiny Hisuian Sneasel. While these exact weather conditions do not increase the chances of a shiny spawning in particular, the weather boosts the spawn rate of the creature, granting you more opportunities to see one.

Again, these creatures can also be found by hatching eggs, but there are some additional means as well. For instance, you can encounter a Hisuian Sneasel by completing timed and field research. Although these missions do not provide an increased chance of encountering a shiny either, this variant can still make an appearance if you are lucky enough.