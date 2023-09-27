Pokemon GO Hisuian Sneasel PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been hatching their 7km eggs during the Adventures Abound season may have snagged a Hisuian Sneasel or two. This ancient Hisui region variant of the Generation II Pokemon is a Fighting/Poison-type species that can evolve into Sneasler when players feed it 100 candies and walk with it as their buddy for 7km.

But what are Hisuian Sneasel's battle capabilities in Pokemon GO? This creature doesn't have the stats or CP to battle in high-grade PvE and PvP battles. However, it can still do a decent job in low-stakes PvE battles and in certain PvP cups when they arrive.

If trainers are committed to using Hisuian Sneasel before evolving it in Pokemon GO, they'll want to outfit it with the right movesets and understand its weaknesses and counters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What is Hisuian Sneasel's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Hisuian Sneasel still has niche applications in Pokemon GO PvE (Image via AbdallahSmash/YouTube)

Due to the limits of Hisuian Sneasel's IV stats and maximum CP, Pokemon GO trainers may not want to utilize the creature in PvE raids since it can't output much damage or take too much of a beating. However, the Pocket Monster may still have some applications against Team GO Rocket teams and when attacking poorly-defended gyms.

In PvE environments, Hisuian Sneasel will benefit the most from its Poison- and Fighting-type moves. This is due to the fact that they will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which will increase the overall damage output. Fortunately, the creature has access to a solid moveset to help it perform in PvE battles.

Recommended moveset for Hisuian Sneasel in PvE

Poison Jab + Close Combat

What is Hisuian Sneasel's best moveset for Pokemon GO PvP?

Hisuian Sneasel can perform well in Pokemon GO's specialty formats like the Hisui Cup (Image via HomeSliceHenry/YouTube)

Although Hisuian Sneasel simply doesn't have the numbers to compete in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues in Pokemon GO, it can still thrive in the right specialty cup. For example, it can perform well in the Hisui Cup without needing to evolve into Sneasler first.

For PvP bouts, players will want to continue using a mixed Poison/Fighting-type moveset so that Hisuian Sneasel can deal increased STAB damage. However, trainers are also advised to pick up a second Charged Move so that the creature can deal super effective damage against more enemy types.

This leads to players adding either Aerial Ace or X-Scissor to Hisuian Sneasel's arsenal. Although X-Scissor can perform well against certain opponents like Grass-, Psychic-, and Dark-type foes, Aerial Ace provides a higher damage point with only a slightly increased energy cost. The latter also counters Fighting-, Bug-, and Grass-type foes with ease.

Recommended PvP moveset for Hisuian Sneasel

Poison Jab + Close Combat + Aerial Ace

What are the best counters to beat Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon GO?

A Psychic-type like Espeon can be Hisuian Sneasel's nightmare (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Fighting/Poison-type species, Hisuian Sneasel takes super effective damage from Psychic-, Flying-, and Ground-type attacks. However, Psychic-type moves deal double super effective damage since they counter both of Hisuian Sneasel's elemental types.

Naturally, this makes Psychic-type Pokemon the best counter to defeat Hisuian Sneasel in any arena, especially if they're triggering STAB by using Psychic-type attacks. However, not every Pocket Monster that has a Psychic typing is necessarily the best pick for the job.

Since this is the case, trainers may want to give the following creatures a try:

Mewtwo

Lunala

Hoopa

Latios

Metagross

Galarian Articuno

Latias

Tapu Lele

Espeon

Alakazam

Gallade

Delphox

Hisuian Braviary

Beheeyem

Solgaleo

Mr. Rime

Deoxys

Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Slowbro

Keep in mind that the Pocket Monsters listed above aren't necessarily the only choices to beat Hisuian Sneasel, but they can do so quickly and effectively. As long as trainers are using a Psychic-, Flying-, or Ground-type Pokemon with quality CP and IVs, Hisuian Sneasel doesn't have the durability to overcome being countered.