5 things to know about Mateo in Pokemon GO 

Pokemon GO players wish to get insights into the new NPC called Mateo. The new Timeless Travels season introduces him to the game with the Along the Route event. He is a researcher/traveler fond of traveling and collecting Gifts and Postcards from Trainers, and his role is to swap these items with you. In the course, you’ll get a new Gift and Postcard from another random trainer from anywhere.

Pokemon GO Route is a feature that provides various in-game items like PokeBalls, Revives, and Berries, for which you must complete a Route. Mateo also likes to meet Trainers for Gift Exchange; however, you’ll need to do one thing to find him. This list tells you where he will appear, what you should do to receive and send Gifts and Postcards, and three more important things about Mateo.

Know Mateo’s role, location, Route’s feature, and more in Pokemon GO

1) Where to find him

Mateo's location (Image via Niantic)

As you embark on a short journey by following the Route, you’ll get a chance to encounter Mateo. The character awaits you at the endpoint of the Route.

You can create your own Route to help other local community members meet Mateo or follow theirs for the same purpose. The created Route will be considered, but until the developers approve it, it won't appear in your Nearby menu.

Remember, he’ll be seen next to the PokeStop or Gym that ends your Route. While some may find the traveler, others may not due to a bug in which the character didn't appear if the Route ends at a Gym. However, once you tap on it, he'll appear nearby.

2) How to Gift Exchange

Exchanging Gifts and Postcards (Image via Niantic)

After you encounter Mateo in Pokemon GO, a conversation begins. He’ll ask you if you want to swap Gifts. You can either accept the offer or reject him. While agreeing to receive will start the Gift Exchange process, rejecting him won’t. It is up to you which Gift you want to offer Mateo, to which there’s no restriction.

Additionally, you can send a Pokemon GO Sticker along with the present and the Postcard. Nonetheless, Mateo accepts the offer even if you don’t provide a Sticker, but he’ll give you the Gift in return. The exchange lets you acquire new Postcards for your Postcard Book and helps you catch Vivillion’s multiple forms.

3) Zygarde Cells

Can you get cells from Mateo (Image via Niantic)

Unfortunately, the character doesn’t provide you with any Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO—his role is to swap Gifts with Trainers. The procedure to get this item is the same; you should explore other players’ Routes.

Here is the step-by-step way to get Zygarde Cells.

Go to the Nearby menu Tap on the Route tab Check for available Routes Get close to the starting point Start to explore

One crucial piece of information to remember is that only if you have Zygarde and the Zygarde Cube can you collect the Zygarde Cells. You can’t get any of its cells if you haven’t completed Step 3 from the Special Research Task called A to Zygarde.

4) Pausing a Route

What happens when you pause a Route when encountering Mateo (Image via Niantic)

Once you pause a Route in Pokemon GO, Mateo will disappear from your sight. If you unpause, he will reappear. However, you must reach the location from where you paused; otherwise, you can’t resume the Route and complete the line.

The best way to meet Mateo is to choose the shortest possible Route. Since pausing the Route leads to returning to the paused location, taking that option is ideal.

5) Missing out on Mateo

Mateo appears at Route's endpoint (Image via Niantic)

Keep in mind that you’ll only encounter the new figure once per day. However, you must finish the line to meet him at the endpoint. After making an exchange, he won't appear in any Routes on the same day. On the next day, you can choose a Route to complete it to see him again.