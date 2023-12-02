Who is Mateo? Exploring new Pokemon GO Routes NPC

Pokemon GO is all set to introduce a new non-player character (NPC) called Mateo. This is the character that was data mined recently, and with the announcement of the Along the Routes event, his arrival and role in the game have been confirmed by Niantic.

Mateo has been described as a researcher who loves to travel. He resembles one of the Hikers you meet in the main series Pokemon games and can be encountered on Routes starting from December 4, 2023 (according to PST).

This article gives you an overview of everything you need to know about Mateo in Niantic's mobile title.

How to encounter Mateo in Pokemon GO

To meet this brand-new NPC who enjoys collecting and exchanging Gifts and Postcards in Pokemon GO, you must embark on journeys along Routes. For the unacquainted, the Routes feature is a relatively new addition, where you are expected to walk along a specific path that has been created and complete certain achievements on the way.

After the Along the Routes event kicks off at 10 am local time on December 5, 2023, in New Zealand (while it is still December 4 in many parts of the world), you will be able to meet Mateo at the end of a Route.

As you approach the end, you should find Mateo waiting for you with some gifts collected by him.

What is Mateo's role? Gift Exchange in Pokemon GO, explained

Mateo's primary function in Niantic's mobile game is to facilitate a Gift Exchange program. After meeting him at the end of a Route, you must speak to him to trigger a Gift Exchange. He will then show you some gifts. You can choose from the Route end point, the Route start point, or a nearby PokéStop.

You can add a sticker once you have selected your gift and click on Exchange. This transaction will give you a memento from another trainer, from which you can get new Postcards that can be added to your Postcard Book. This will help expand your collection and give you the opportunity to catch different forms of Vivillion.

Please note that you can only participate in a Gift Exchange with Mateo once every day.

Apart from introducing Mateo, the Along the Routes event in Pokemon GO will also mark the debut of Hisuian Sneasel, which can be hatched from Eggs or caught from Field or Timed Research encounters.

If you are interested in finding out what Pokemon GO has in store for you for the rest of the month, check out our December event guide.