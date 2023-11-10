Best tips and tricks to catch all Vivillon patterns in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players were first introduced to Vivillon on December 15, 2022, when the Postcard Update made its way to the mobile title. A creature of many colors, Vivillon has 18 different patterns for its wings, with two additional designs that have yet to be released. Moreover, Vivillon can only be obtained via evolution from its prior forms, Scatterbug and Spewpa, which requires a total of 125 candies.

To acquire Scatterbug in the first place, Pokemon GO players must pin three gifts to their postcard book that share the same region. Doing so will trigger a Scatterbug encounter, and depending on the region the Pokemon is tied to, it will ultimately evolve into a Vivillon of a specific wing pattern.

For Pokemon GO fans who want to capture every possible Vivillon pattern, there are a few tips to keep in mind.

Tips for catching every Vivillon pattern in Pokemon GO

Save your Scatterbug encounters

Trainers can maximize their candy gain by saving their Scatterbug encounters in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Once three gifts from the same region have been pinned, Scatterbug will spawn near the player accordingly. However, no rule states that Pokemon GO trainers can't wait a while to catch this newly-spawned creature, and it won't simply disappear if players don't catch it right away.

Since this is the case, trainers hoping to evolve multiple Vivillon can wait for events that offer increased candy yields for catching Pokemon before catching their Scatterbug spawn.

It takes over 2,000 candies to evolve every Vivillon pattern in the game, so players should maximize their candy gains whenever possible.

Check your Vivillon collection medals

Each time a Pokemon GO player pins a gift, the game automatically counts this action as progress toward one of the 18 Vivillon collection medals. By pinning a gift and then checking which Vivillon medal made progress, players can determine which Vivillon pattern they'll ultimately evolve when Scatterbug spawns.

Vivillon's patterns are tied to specific regions when gifts are sent in Pokemon GO (Image via Google Maps)

If trainers don't want to utilize this method, there are several helpful maps created by the game's community that demonstrate which patterns correspond to each region in the world when players are pinning gifts.

Regardless of what tactic is used, players will gain the foreknowledge of which Vivillon pattern they'll receive before they waste candy and end up with duplicates.

Use a friend code service to get more gifts

Fans can use certain websites to gain more friends and gifts as quickly as possible (Image via Pokemongofriendcodes.com)

Although there is a hard cap in the game on how many gifts can be pinned in a day, one of the best ways to maximize the potential of getting the various Vivillon patterns is to add as many friends from as many different parts of the world as possible. This may seem difficult since players often only add real-world friends or local acquaintances, but certain websites can be a huge help.

On these sites, trainers can find the QR codes for countless trainers in just about every corner of the world, and most of these trainers are very active gift-givers. This results in more gifts than players know what to do with, making the process of pinning postcards much easier than it otherwise would be.