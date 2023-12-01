Pokemon GO Along the Routes: New NPC Mateo, date, time, event bonuses, and more

After several weeks of rumors, Niantic has finally confirmed a new Pokemon GO NPC, named Mateo, revolving around the Routes feature within the game. He will make his debut with the "Along with Routes" event. The occasion will also feature event bonuses celebrating exploration and gifting. Moreover, lucky players will have the opportunity to encounter the debut of Shiny Hisuian Sneasel during this event.

We have gathered every available information about the event and the new NPC for interested trainers to check out.

Pokemon GO Along the Routes date and time

Along the Routes will begin on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10 AM local time and continue until Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8 PM local time. This will provide trainers with a handful of days to enjoy everything.

Pokemon GO Along the Routes Mateo and Route updates

Mateo is described as a researcher who "loves to travel" and "enjoys collecting and exchanging Postcards and Gifts from all over the world." The in-game interaction with Mateo will take place as follows:

Mateo can be found at the end point of Route. He will have some Gifts that trainers can collect after interacting with the NPC to begin a Gift Exchange.

Players must choose which item they want from the Route end point, the Route start point, or a PokeStop nearby. Players can also add a sticker before finally selecting Exchange. They will also receive a new memento from another trainer.

Mateo's Gift Exchange can be interacted with once a day.

Furthermore, players can interact with and complete Routes at a party with the Along the Routes event. Check out our Party Play guide to learn more.

Pokemon GO Along the Routes wild encounters

The wild encounters that will spawn more frequently during the event are as follows:

Slugma [shiny encounter available]

Hitmontop [shiny encounter available]

Spoink [shiny encounter available]

Feebas [shiny encounter available]

Lillipup [shiny encounter available]

Woobat [shiny encounter available]

Emolga

Wooloo

Pawmi

Pokemon GO Along the Routes 7 km egg hatches

The following pocket monsters will hatch from 7 km eggs during the event, in addition to those that are currently in the pool:

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter available]

Togepi [shiny encounter available]

Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Bonsly [shiny encounter available]

Espurr [shiny encounter available]

As mentioned above, Hisuian Sneasel's shiny variant will debut at the event.

Pokemon GO Along the Routes event bonuses

Pokemon GO Routes (Image via Niantic)

Trainers will get to enjoy the following event bonuses during Along the Routes:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

3× XP for spinning PokéStops.

5× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time.

2× Stardust from opening Gifts.

Pokemon GO Along the Routes Field Research task encounters, Timed Research, and Special Research

The following pocket monsters will be available to be encountered by completing event-themed Field Research tasks:

Eevee [shiny encounter available]

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Wooloo

Along the Routes will also provide a Timed Research questline geared towards exploring the neighborhood and sending Gifts. Following pocket monsters can be encountered by completing it:

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Feebas [shiny encounter available]

Wooloo

Pawmi

A new Special Research story will also be available, providing trainers with information about Mateo and exchanging Gifts.

Along the Routes PokeStop Showcases

During the event, players will find PokeStop Showcases where they can enter their Sneasel and Hisuian Sneasel for competition.

Interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn what Niantic has in store for this month.