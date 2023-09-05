5 tips to find Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO added its new Routes features in late July 2023, along with a little bit of an incentive to use it. After completing a few steps in the "From A to Zygarde" Special Research questline, you will acquire a Zygarde Cube and can catch the 10% Form of the Legendary Pokemon Zygarde. However, you need to collect Zygarde Cells using Routes to bring the Pocket Monster to full power.

Currently, youcan only collect Zygarde Cells through the use of the Routes function. Since this is the case, you will have to head out into the world and follow routes created by fellow players for a chance to get your Zygarde to its 100% Form.

Regardless, there are a number of things you should keep in mind as you undertake Routes and attempt to find Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO.

Most important tips to remember when hunting for Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO

1) Pick your Routes carefully

Zygarde Cells replace certain Route Pokemon spawns in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While you are following a Route, you can discover up to three exclusive Pokemon spawns. These creatures will be marked by the Routes icon over their heads. You can find up to three Route-exclusive creatures this way per trip, but there's something to note with regard to Zygarde Cells.

Specifically, Zygarde Cells will replace one Route-exclusive Pokemon spawn when they appear on a Route. Since this is the case, if you already see three Pocket Monsters marked with the Routes icon, then a Zygarde Cell can't spawn, and you don't have to finish the Route as a result and can look elsewhere.

2) Undertake Routes daily

Only so many Zygarde Cells can be obtained via Pokemon GO Routes per day (Image via Niantic)

Although it takes a large number of Zygarde Cells to achieve Zygarde's full potential in Pokemon GO, you won't be able to get all of the cells at once. In fact, the mobile title places a cap on the number of cells that you can collect daily, with a grand total of three cells.

Since this is the case, you will want to check out Routes every day and collect three cells. This can take a few Routes, as one to three Zygarde Cells will be randomly rewarded when they are collected during gameplay. The best way to rack up Zygarde Cells efficiently is to ensure that you collect them as often as possible.

3) Don't repeat Routes on the same day!

Pokemon GO players can't farm the same routes for Zygarde Cells (Image via Niantic)

It's very important to remember that you can only encounter Zygarde Cells on Routes you haven't already explored for the day. This means that if you have already found cells on a specific Route, you can't repeat the Route and find any more.

Instead, you need to look at different Routes that you haven't followed on the day. You can technically repeat Routes, but doing so won't yield any Zygarde Cells unless 24 hours have passed. Only the first run-through of a given Route is eligible to provide cells every day.

4) Use the Route-pausing glitch

Players have discovered a bug that can spawn Zygarde Cells on Routes (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO community has discovered a potential glitch in the mobile title that has apparently not yet been patched out by Niantic. This can be triggered while undertaking a Route when you are roughly 50-100 meters from the conclusion of the path. Once you are at this point, you should open your Routes menu and pause your current Route.

The game app should then be closed and re-opened, and the Route should be unpaused. If a Zygarde Cell doesn't appear right away on the map, you can walk around a bit or pause the Route, then close and re-open the game again to see if the trick works. This tactic may not work forever, but it appears to be a viable exploit at the moment.

5) Play in populated areas if possible

The more players in a given location, the more Routes can be explored (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO hasn't often been a great game for players in rural areas, and the same applies to the Routes feature. If there aren't many trainers in a given area, then there aren't as many Routes to explore on average. However, all of that changes if you play in a town or city, where many trainers are creating unique Routes to check out.

Although this tactic won't be possible for every player, those who have the ability to go to more population-dense locations should take the opportunity. More players means more Routes, and more Routes mean more chances to follow them and pick up Zygarde Cells along the way.