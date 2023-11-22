Best tips and tricks to complete Master Ball Special Research in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can finally purchase a Master Ball in the game. Niantic had offered free Timed Research to obtain the second Master Ball in GO. However, given how difficult some of the tasks were, many trainers found it challenging to get the free Master Ball. That problem gets solved with the new Paid Master Ball Special Research.

The “Special Research: Master Ball” will be available from Friday, November 21, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Unlike the Timed Research, there will not be any time limit for this research task.

In this article, we will walk you through the most efficient ways in which you can complete the Paid Master Ball Special Research in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know to complete the Paid Special Research: Master Ball in Pokemon GO

Master Ball in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Step 1 of Special Research: Master Ball

Catch 300 Pokemon (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

Use 180 Berries (Pinap, Razz, or any other type of Berry) to catch Pokemon (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

Catch 60 Pokemon in one day (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

After completing all the objectives, you will be rewarded with 7,500 Experience Points.

Best tips and tricks to complete the first page of Special Research: Master Ball

The first page of this Paid Special Research is straightforward. You will have to catch 300 Pocket Monsters, which can be completed in a week if you play regularly. Remember to feed the creatures Berries before you chuck a ball at them. This way, you will also make progress in the second objective.

Step 2 of Special Research: Master Ball

Catch 500 Pokemon (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

Hatch 30 eggs (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

Make 100 Excellent Throws (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

After completing all the objectives, you will be rewarded with 7,500 Experience Points.

Best tips and tricks to complete the second page of Special Research: Master Ball

Eggs in GO (Image via Niantic)

Similar to the first page of this Special Research, the first task is fairly simple and can be completed in a week.

The second task can be a bit exhausting for free-to-play players. If you do not have Incubators, you will have to use the default one to hatch eggs. So, aim for two km eggs as they will be the quickest to hatch.

Excellent Throws are the hardest to hit in Pokemon GO. However, with a little practice, you can master these throws without much difficulty.

Step 3 of Special Research: Master Ball

Catch 150 Pocket Monsters in Poke Balls (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

Catch 150 Pocket Monsters in Great Balls (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

Catch 150 Pocket Monsters in Ultra Balls (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

Catch 150 Pocket Monsters of varying species (Reward: 6,000 Experience Points)

After completing all the objectives, you will be rewarded with 25,500 Experience Points, 3,000 Stardust, and the Master Ball.

Best tips and tricks to complete the third page of Special Research: Master Ball

The first three tasks are self-explanatory. You will have to collect 150 Balls of each type – Poke, Great, and Ultra. You can then use them to catch any monster that you come across.

How much does the Master Ball Paid Special Research cost in Pokemon GO?

Master Balls can catch any Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The Master Ball Paid Special Research will cost you US $ 7.99 or equivalent in your area.

You cannot buy this Paid Special Research if you have already completed the Season-long Timed Research for the Master Ball that was released a few months back.

Can you stack Master Balls in Pokemon GO?

You can stack a maximum of two Master Balls in GO. So, if you have not used your first Master Ball and finished the Time Research, you will see a “x2” in red next to the Master Ball in your inventory.

However, it remains unknown why Niantic won’t allow you to purchase this Special Research if you have already completed the Timed Research in Pokemon GO.