How to quickly get Shiny Wiglett in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players can finally add a stunning shiny Wiglett to their collection during the Adventure Week 2025. Running from July 29 to August 3, this worldwide event is packed with exciting features, including the introduction of shiny Wiglett. With increased bonuses such as 2x XP for catching Pokemon and longer Incense duration, now is the best time to shiny hunt.

Here's how you can increase your chances of snagging that elusive golden Wiglett or its evolved form, a blue Wugtrio.

Shiny Wiglett and shiny Wugtrio makes their Pokemon GO debut

Shiny Wiglett and shiny Wugtrio (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the first time ever, shiny Wiglett is appearing in Pokemon GO during Adventure Week 2025. This unique Water-type Pokemon from the Paldea region evolves into Wugtrio using 50 Wiglett candies.

Shiny Wiglett has a golden body with a bright blue nose, while its evolved form, shiny Wugtrio, swaps the colors — having a bright blue body with a golden nose.

Where to find Wiglett in Pokemon GO

Wiglett and its evolution Wugtrio (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wiglett will naturally spawn around bodies of water. To increase your chances of getting one, go to real-life locations such as beaches, lakes, rivers, or coastal areas. Beaches are especially popular spawning locations for Wiglett during the event.

If you haven't got this Pokemon in your Pokedex yet, traveling to these locations is your best option. Even if you already have Wiglett, these places have the highest potential to spawn its shiny counterpart.

Shiny Wiglett in Pokemon GO: Best tips and tricks to maximize your shiny chances

While being near water is essential, there are additional tools you can use to boost spawn rates:

Use Incense : During Adventure Week, Incense lasts for two hours, giving you extended opportunities to encounter Wiglett while exploring.

: During Adventure Week, Incense lasts for two hours, giving you extended opportunities to encounter Wiglett while exploring. Deploy Lure Modules : Setting up Lures at PokeStops near water can also attract Wiglett more frequently.

: Setting up Lures at PokeStops near water can also attract Wiglett more frequently. Complete Research Tasks : Field Research and Timed Research specific to Adventure Week may offer Wiglett encounters as rewards.

: Field Research and Timed Research specific to Adventure Week may offer Wiglett encounters as rewards. Check Paid Timed Research : If you're willing to invest a bit, paid research lines could provide even more chances to find and catch Wiglett, possibly even its shiny variant.

: If you're willing to invest a bit, paid research lines could provide even more chances to find and catch Wiglett, possibly even its shiny variant. Trade with Friends: If you’re unable to find a shiny Wiglett yourself, consider coordinating with friends who may have caught extras and are willing to trade.

