One of the many factors that contribute to Pokemon GO's continued success is the constant stream of new content and challenges that it offers players. This is exemplified by the title's constant rotation of Raid Bosses that players can encounter, battle, and catch.

Currently, there are five different tiers of Raid Battles that players can choose to challenge with their friends: 1-star, 3-star, 5-star, Mega, and Elite Raids. Since Elite Raids seem to be a special occasion, Mega Raids are the most challenging Raid Battles that players can engage in.

These raids in Pokemon GO pit brave trainers against some of the most powerful creatures the franchise has to offer: Mega Evolutions. These powerful forms transform creatures beyond their final evolution, which grants them greatly increased stats and, in some instances, even a new elemental type. The current Mega Evolution that players can challenge in Pokemon GO is Mega Aerodactyl. Here's all the information players need to know about it.

Mega Aerodactyl Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

The first thing trainers should know before they can begin constructing a team is the elemental typing of the Raid Boss they intend to challenge. Mega Aerodactyl is a Rock and Flying-type, much like its standard form. It is weak to Steel, Ice, Water, Electric, and other Rock-type attacks.

Since Mega Aerodactly has a relatively balanced stat spread in Pokemon GO, it has no exploitable weaknesses. That being said, the best way for a player to counter a Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO is for them to use one of their own. Mega Slowbro is a great choice for players who want to play this raid a bit more cautiously as it has much higher defensive prowess. Another option is Mega Blastoise, which provides a solid attack while still being able to withstand several blows.

For those looking for standard Pokemon to use in this Raid Battle, common attacking picks like Metagross and Swampert will be more than effective during the fight. Thanks to the introduction of Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, players now have access to another great counter for Mega Aerodactyl: Xurkitree.

Thanks to its Electric-typing and powerful attacking stats, Xurkitree is one of the best offensive picks outside of Mega Evolutions. However, not everyone will have this rare Pokemon. Thankfully, with the recent conclusion of the Lunar New Year event, players should have access to Galarian Darmanitan, the next best choice.

The optimal party size for players looking to take on Mega Aerodactyl is around seven players. Due to the sheer amount of bonus stats granted by Mega Evolving and being a Raid Boss, players should look to bring as many other trainers to this fight as they can. If you're having trouble finding other players, social media is a great way to connect with trainers looking for a group.

