The best moveset for Purrloin in Pokemon GO

Purrloin is a Dark-type Pokemon that was introduced in Generation V. The cat-like Pocket Monster makes for an excellent team member in Pokemon GO, however only with the correct moveset. Purrloin has a max CP of 772.

Its no surprise that Pokemon GO players will want to figure out the best moveset for their Purrloin, as the mon only becomes more of a fighting force once it evolves into Liepard. This can be achieved by using 50 Purrloin candies on the first evolution.

The Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-types. However, it is resistant to Psychic, Ghost, and of course, Dark-types.

Here's the best moveset to use on Purrloin until it can be transformed into Liepard.

Best moveset for Purrloin in Pokemon GO

The best fast attack for Purrloin to be able to use is the dark-type move, Sucker Punch. This move deals decent damage and is especially effective during foggy weather.

During Gym and Raid Battles, Sucker Punch deals 10 DPS (Damage Per Second) and has a 0.7 second cooldown time. While in player vs. player mode, it has a Base power of 5 and generates 7 energy.

The best charge attack for Purrloin to know is Dark Pulse. The move has a very solid 80 power. During Raid and Gym Battles, it deals just over 26 DPS.

In battles against fellow trainers, Dark Pulse expends 50 energy to use. The move can be used by Purrloin every three seconds.

With both of these being Dark-type moves and Purrloin being a Dark Pokemon, players will be able to take great advantage of STAB (Same-type Attack Bonus) with this moveset. Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon will be easy knock-outs against a Purrloin that knows Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse.

