How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni is a tough opponent in Pokemon GO, but if a player manages to defeat him, they'll receive some awesome rewards.
Before a player can get the opportunity to battle Giovanni, they must first beat three Team GO Rocket leaders. After dealing with them, one receives a Super Rocket Radar, a device that allows the player to begin searching for Giovanni. Along the way, a trainer may have to face multiple other Team Go Rocket grunts who are pretending to be their head boss.
Simply getting to the head honcho is a hassle, but once a player reaches him they must be ready for an even more difficult battle! Giovanni's lineup ends with a Shadow Articuno this month, so there are some adjustments needed in order to counter him effectively. Here's how to emerge victorious against the Team GO Rocket boss.
How to counter all of Giovanni's Pokemon
Persian
The first Pokemon Giovanni will send out is his infamous Persian. It's a Normal-type Pokemon that can also use Fairy, Dark, and Rock moves. A Fighting-type is going to fare best against Persian. We recommend using one of the following:
- Lucario
- Machamp
- Hariyama
- Tyranitar
Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp
After a player gets Persian out of the way, the next Pokemon that Giovanni will send out can be any one of the following: Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp. None of these will be too difficult if a player is aware of the correct type-effectiveness prior to battle. Here's the breakdown for each of Giovanni's second Pokemon options.
Kangaskhan
Kangaskhan is a Normal-type Pokemon and therefore is only weak against Fighting-types. If a player used a Fighting-type against the previous Persian and its not too weakened after the battle, it's not a bad idea to keep them in. A few great Pokemon choices if Giovanni sends out Kangaskhan are:
- Lucario
- Machamp
- Conkeldurr
Nidoking
A Poison and Ground-type Pokemon, Nidoking is most helpless against Psychic, Ground, Water, and Ice moves. Try using one of these Pokemon against Giovanni's Nidoking:
- Kyogre
- Alakazam
- Empoleon
Garchomp
Of the three potential choices for which Pokemon Giovanni will choose second, Garchomp is likely the most challenging to counter. No need to fear though, Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground-type, so the key to a player taking it down is by utilizing an Ice-type Pokemon. Here is the list of Pokemon you can send out:
- Glaceon
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Articuno
Shadow Articuno
Currently, the last Pokemon that Giovanni will send out is Shadow Articuno. Once a trainer defeats it, the battle will be over and they will be declared the winner. In order to make quick work of the Ice/Flying type, a player should use a Pokemon that knows the Rock-type moves Smack Down and Stone Edge. The three excellent picks are:
- Rhyperior
- Aggron
- Tyranitar