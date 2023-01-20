What is the best moveset for Blaziken in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Blaziken has been a popular starter in Pokemon GO, much like in the rest of the franchise. It is a very efficient battler thanks to its high maximum attack stat.

Due to its offensive capabilities, Blaziken makes for an excellent ally in both PvE and some PvP formats. However, depending on the arena it is stepping into, it'll have different optimized movesets.

This falls in line with the difference in opponents between PvE and PvP combat. PvE opponents, like raid bosses, are more predictable than PvP trainers' battle teams.

Whatever the case may be, there are a few movesets to keep in mind for optimizing Blaziken in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Top PvE and PvP movesets for Blaziken in Pokemon GO as of January 2023

Blaziken remains a top DPS option in Pokemon GO PvE and can perform well in PvP, too (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thanks to its solid Fire/Fighting typing, Blaziken can take on many different opponents in battle with the right moveset.

Players can concentrate on making Blaziken a Fire or Fighting-type combatant exclusively or diversify their moveset to take on opponents of different elemental types.

The choice is down to the trainer, but fortunately, Blaziken can perform well in most situations with an assorted Fire/Fighting-type moveset.

Optimal movesets for Blaziken in Pokemon GO

PvE - Fire Spin + Blast Burn, Fire Spin + Blaze Kick, Counter + Blaze Kick, or Counter + Focus Blast

With these movesets, Pokemon GO trainers should have a very good chance at success when using Blaziken in given arenas.

Utilizing Blaziken as a Fire-type tends to lend itself more towards PvE since players can often determine which opponent they'll be facing beforehand.

Meanwhile, a varied moveset with Counter, Blaze Kick, and Stone Edge makes Blaziken exceptionally versatile in PvP. Stone Edge, in particular, gives this starter the ability to counter other Fire-types, as well as Bug, Ice, and Flying-types.

The trickiest part of outfitting Blaziken with these movesets comes when Blast Burn and Stone Edge are involved. Obtaining these moves requires Pokemon GO trainers to use an Elite Charged TM, except for certain events where players can occasionally evolve Combusken into Blaziken with a move like Blast Burn learned already.

However, if trainers have these TMs on hand, they can certainly do worse than outfitting Blaziken with a diverse and empowered moveset.

Whatever the case may be, players have the final say in how Blaziken is outfitted in Pokemon GO. If a certain tactic or strategy isn't panning out particularly well, there's nothing wrong with changing things up to see if one's chances of success improve. Depending on the type of combat Blaziken is taking part in, success can be tricky even with the top movesets.

For this reason, trainers will want to ensure that they have a Blaziken with quality IV stats and as high of a CP as possible. However, if Blaziken is being used in PvP, players will want to be wary of the different league limits.

