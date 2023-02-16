10 best gym attackers in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

Much like the main series' counterparts, Pokemon GO is host to various gym locations that players can challenge. However, unlike them, these offer gamers a point that they can claim for their team. Defeating enemy trainers' Pokemon to take control of a location is vital for obtaining Pokecoins.

With gym attacks being one of the few ways that players can use Mega Evolutions in the mobile game, the meta for taking over these spots is much different than that of the competitive scene. As such, many may not know the best way to get into sieging, considering that it is an entirely different game to experienced trainers.

However, much like every other facet of combat in Pokemon GO, there are some creatures that are built to take on this particular scenario more than others. So what picks should players add to their party if they want to start taking down gyms for their team?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 best gym-sieging picks in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Mewtwo, and more

1) Shadow Mamoswine

Mamoswine as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many players can expect, since gyms are guantlets of enemy Pokemon against the player's team, having picks with bulk is incredibly important. As such, few creatures are as bulky as Mamoswine. The shadow bonus that grants it stronger attacks only adds to its usefulness in sieges.

2) Shadow Dragonite

Dragonite as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the bulkiest Dragon-types across the franchise, Dragonite is one of the most valuable creatures that trainers can have in Pokemon GO. Being a Pseudo-Legendary, it has a much higher stat spread than most other creatures. Again, having the shadow bonus to increase its attacking power makes it even better.

3) Shadow Salamence

Salamence as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Functioning very similarly to Dragonite, Salamence is another great Dragon-type Pseudo-Legendary. Though its stats are close to its fellow Pokemon, it is slightly more offense-oriented as it exchanges a bit of bulk for more power. With this in mind, Dragonite and Salamence are interchangeable, depending on the creatures defending the gym.

4) Shadow Mewtwo

Mewtwo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the best possible creatures that players can get in Pokemon GO, it should not come as a surprise that Mewtwo is an amazing choice in gym sieges. However, its shadow form, while being better in every way, is a bit of a pain to get a hold of since it is only available through select Giovanni battles, which are no longer available.

5) Shadow Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another amazing Pseudo-Legendary that players should add to their team, Shadow Metagross is great in every situation. With trainers having the chance to get one through battling Team GO Rocket's Sierra, this is the best possible pick they can get for these gym sieges right now.

6) Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first of the Mega Evolutions, Mega Charizard Y is a great attacker as it has one of the highest attack stats in the game, as well as access to the best Fire-type move: Blast Burn. Its frailty may leave it a bit weaksided for longer gym attacks, but for short, weakened spots, it gets the job done.

7) Mega Gengar

Shiny Mega Gengar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Gengar has the highest written attack stat in Pokemon GO and is the best possible choice for players looking to take down the last three Pokemon defending a gym. Having the best attack but terrible bulk, Mega Gengar is good, but can easily be dispatched in prolonged sieges.

8) Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting into the most balanced Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, Mega Blaziken is the best generalist choice for players looking to use a Fire-type Mega Evolution. It has a solid offensive type and balanced stats, and is thus the ideal choice for packed and nearly vacant gym spots alike.

9) Mega Sceptile

Mega Sceptile as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though there are arguably better glass cannon Mega Evolutions for players to pick from, Mega Sceptile has the advantage of having a decently defensive typing thanks to it being part Dragon post its transition. The slight change in typing is enough to allow it to last just slightly longer than other glass cannons.

10) Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's impossible to improve on perfection unless we're talking about Mega Swampert. In its Mega Evolution, it took everything great about its base form and turned it up to 11. The critter is even more bulky and powerful than its standard form, making it the true jack-of-all-trades for Pokemon GO's gym sieges.

