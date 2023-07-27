Pokemon GO City Safari Seoul, Barcelona, and Mexico City announced for late 2023

Pokemon GO City Safari was recently announced by Niantic, with the event taking place in Autumn 2023. Three cities have been mentioned in the official announcement, and trainers will be eager to make their way there to dive into all the offerings. The occasion will also mark the debut of Skiddo in the popular AR title. Interestingly, its shiny variant will also be made available during the event.

The official blurb states:

"Set off on a citywide adventure with Pokémon GO City Safari, an all-new in-person event! Explore the sights and sounds of cities across the world with Pokémon by your side—location-themed wild Pokémon encounters, event-exclusive Special Research, and so much more are waiting for you!"

Pokemon GO City Safari 2023: Everything you need to know

The upcoming Pokemon GO City Safari 2023 will be held in Seoul, South Korea, Barcelona, Spain, and Mexico City, Mexico. Niantic will announce further locations and dates in the near future.

The ticket details and schedule for the Pokemon GO City Safari 2023 are as follows:

Seoul, South Korea

October 7, 2023, and October 8, 2023

Ticket price: ₩11,000 + applicable taxes (One-day ticket)

Time: 10 am - 6 pm KST

Barcelona, Spain

October 13, 2023, and October 14, 2023

Ticket price: €12 + applicable taxes (One-day ticket)

Time: 10 am - 6 pm CEST

Mexico City, Mexico

November 4, 2023, and November 5, 2023

Ticket Price: MX$150 + applicable taxes (One-day ticket)

Time: 10 am - 6 pm CST [November 4] || 9 am - 2 pm & 5 pm to 8 pm CST [November 5]

Players can also purchase add-ons involving Raid Lover, Egg-thusiast, and Citywide Gameplay. Tickets can be purchased in the Pokemon GO app or on the official website.

Pokemon GO City Safari 2023 will feature a Special Research where trainers will help Professor Willow across any of the three cities. Completion rewards include Eevee wearing an explorer hat. There will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

The wild Pokemon due to appear with an increased spawn rate in Barcelona during Pokemon GO City Safari 2023 are as follows:

Squirtle [shiny encounter will be available]

Sandshrew [shiny encounter will be available]

Goldeen [shiny encounter will be available]

Staryu [shiny encounter will be available]

Magikarp [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown B [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown C [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown N [shiny encounter will be available]

Dunsparce [shiny encounter will be available]

Shuckle [shiny encounter will be available]

Hitmontop [shiny encounter will be available]

Loudred [shiny encounter will be available]

Zangoose [shiny encounter will be available]

Anorith [shiny encounter will be available]

Relicanth [shiny encounter will be available]

Gible [shiny encounter will be available]

Hippopotas [shiny encounter will be available]

Vanillite

Karrablast [shiny encounter will be available]

Stunfisk [shiny encounter will be available]

Skiddo [shiny encounter will be available]

Swirlix [shiny encounter will be available]

Sandygast

The wild Pokemon due to appear with an increased spawn rate in Mexico City during Pokemon GO City Safari 2023 are as follows:

Charmander [shiny encounter will be available]

Ekans [shiny encounter will be available]

Paras [shiny encounter will be available]

Cubone [shiny encounter will be available]

Wooper [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown E [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown M [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown X [shiny encounter will be available]

Pineco [shiny encounter will be available]

Lotad [shiny encounter will be available]

Seedot [shiny encounter will be available]

Cacnea [shiny encounter will be available]

Baltoy [shiny encounter will be available]

Duskull wearing a cempasuchil crown [shiny encounter will be available]

Tropius [shiny encounter will be available]

Kricketot [shiny encounter will be available]

Purrloin [shiny encounter will be available]

Emolga

Axew [shiny encounter will be available]

Rufflet [shiny encounter will be available]

Skiddo [shiny encounter will be available]

Hawlucha

The wild Pokemon due to appear with an increased spawn rate in Seoul during Pokemon GO City Safari 2023 are as follows:

Clefairy [shiny encounter will be available]

Vulpix [shiny encounter will be available]

Alolan Vulpix [shiny encounter will be available]

Growlithe [shiny encounter will be available]

Electabuzz [shiny encounter will be available]

Sentret [shiny encounter will be available]

Murkrow [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown E [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown O [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown S [shiny encounter will be available]

Heracross [shiny encounter will be available]

Plusle [shiny encounter will be available]

Minun [shiny encounter will be available]

Shuppet [shiny encounter will be available]

Chimecho [shiny encounter will be available]

Joltik [shiny encounter will be available]

Skiddo [shiny encounter will be available]

Helioptile [shiny encounter will be available]

Dedenne [shiny encounter will be available]

Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]

Yungoos [shiny encounter will be available]

Sensu Style Oricorio

Cutiefly

The ticket holder bonuses for the duration of the event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Lure Modules (excluding Golden Lures) activated during the event will last for four hours.

Up to five Special Trades can be made during the day on your ticket—no matter where you are in Barcelona!

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

Your buddy may find an exclusive Tiny Compass souvenir.

This is everything that there is to know about the Pokemon GO City Safari 2023.