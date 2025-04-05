Pokemon GO Stunning Styles: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles is the ongoing event that saw the debut of Paldean Tauros in the mobile game, including three of its variants. Apart from that, players can also pick up a free Marshadow encounter by completing the Special Research available at the start of the event.

We have discussed all the available details of Stunning Styles below.

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles event overview

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Date, time, and event bonuses

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles runs from Thursday, April 3, at 10 am local time to Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny West Sea Shellos and Shiny East Sea Shellos in their respective regions.

Pokemon debuts

With Stunning Styles, Pokemon GO trainers can now catch Paldean Tauros in-game. The variants available are as follows:

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros (Iberian Peninsula)

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros (Eastern Hemisphere)

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros (Western Hemisphere)

Wild encounters and raid bosses

The wild encounters for this event with boosted spawn rates are:

Castform [shiny encounter available]

Sunny Form Castform [shiny encounter available]

Rainy Form Castform [shiny encounter available]

Snowy Form Castform [shiny encounter available]

Plant Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Sandy Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Trash Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

The active raid Pokemon GO raid bosses for Stunning Styles are:

One-star raids

West Sea Shellos (Western Hemisphere) [shiny encounter available]

East Sea Shellos (Eastern Hemisphere) [shiny encounter available]

Espurr [shiny encounter available]

Rockruff [shiny encounter available]

Three-star raids

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros (Iberian Peninsula) [shiny encounter available]

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros (Eastern Hemisphere) [shiny encounter available]

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros (Western Hemisphere) [shiny encounter available]

Decidueye [shiny encounter available]

Hisuian Decidueye [shiny encounter available]

Research

Pokemon GO trainers can participate in event-themed Field Research and Timed Research questlines. A free Special Research is also available that grants an encounter with Marshadow (A Striking Shadow).

