A Striking Shadow Marshadow Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 05, 2025 04:21 GMT
A Striking Shadow Marshadow Special Research guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)
A Striking Shadow Marshadow Special Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Striking Shadow Marshadow Special Research in Pokemon GO grants trainers an encounter with the Gloomdweller Pokemon for free. The questline is available to players from April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time. There is no deadline involved, meaning you can take your time to complete it.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the Marshadow Special Research below.

How to complete A Striking Shadow Marshadow Special Research in Pokemon GO

The A Striking Shadow Marshadow Special Research tasks and rewards are:

A Striking Shadow - Step 1 of 6

  • Catch 50 Pokemon - 10x Razz Berry
  • Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms - Mankey encounter
  • Explore 10 km - 20x Poke Ball
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Timburr encounter, 3x Golden Razz Berry

A Striking Shadow - Step 2 of 6

  • Hatch 10 Eggs - Duskull encounter
  • Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy - 10x Pinap Berry
  • Send 10 Gifts to friends - Misdreavus encounter
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Male Frillish encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry
A Striking Shadow - Step 3 of 6

  • Use 3 Incense or Daily Adventure Incense - 10x Great Ball
  • Evolve 5 Pokemon - Shuppet encounter
  • Complete 20 Field Research tasks - 3x Pinap Berry
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Meditite encounter, 1500x Stardust

A Striking Shadow - Step 4 of 6

  • Win 5 Shadow Raids - Mienfoo encounter
  • Defeat 10 Team GO Rocket members - 2x Fast TM
  • Use 15 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 2x Charged TM
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Makuhita encounter, 1500x Stardust

A Striking Shadow - Step 5 of 6

  • Earn 25000 XP - 2x Rare Candy
  • Earn 25000 Stardust - 2x Rare Candy
  • Make 5 Excellent Throws - 2x Rare Candy
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Marshadow encounter, 1500x Stardust
A Striking Shadow - Step 6 of 6

  • Explore 10 km - 5x Marshadow Candy
  • Power up Ghost-type Pokemon 10 times - 5x Marshadow Candy
  • Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times - 5x Marshadow Candy
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 20x Marshadow Stickers, 15x Marshadow Candy

For those who have already completed the Pokemon GO Fest 2024-exclusive Special Research, the A Striking Shadow Special Research completion reward will be Marshadow Candy instead of another encounter.

