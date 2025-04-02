Best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles is the first event to take place in April 2025. This will start on April 3 at 10 am local time and end on April 7 at 8 pm local time. Trainers can carry out various in-game activities to their liking during the Stunning Styles event, from hunting for Shiny Pokemon and rare species to farming the formidable forces for the GO Battle League competitions. They can also earn more XPs for catching Pocket Monsters.

Unfortunately, this event will not feature multiple creatures that have the potential to dominate different formats of GBL. There are only three PvP contenders that battle enthusiasts can farm in the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles.

Here is a breakdown.

Note: The ranking of the following best PvP picks is sourced from PvPoke.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

3 powerful PvP choices to get in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

1) Gastrodon

Gastrodon's West Sea and East Sea forms. (Image via TPC)

Gastrodon is a top critter to use in the Great League, Ultra League, and Scroll Cup. It should not be taken into the Master League battlefield because its battle capabilities don’t help it when toe-to-toe against the meta forces. From featuring the best moveset that deals damage consistently to sporting impressive Stamina, Gastrodon is a force to be reckoned with.

PvP rating of Gastrodon

Great League : #15

: #15 Ultra League : #13

: #13 Master League : N/A

: N/A Scroll Cup: #2

If you want to get Gastrodon in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles, you must get Shellos (any form) and evolve it using 50 Candy.

Gastrodon takes double super-effective damage from Grass-type attacks because it is a dual Water- and Ground-type creature. Therefore, it is best to make Gastrodon a Lead Pokemon so that trainers can find out if their opponents have any Grass-type moves in their roster in the early game.

2) Decidueye

Decidueye (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles features the Arrow Quill Pokemon Decidueye in three-star raids. You can directly get your hands on this creature by defeating it in battles.

Decidueye delivers a decent performance in the Great League and Master League formats. However, it shows its maximum battle capabilities in the Ultra League and Master Premier, easily dominating meta challengers like Clefable, Cresselia, Primarina, Swampert, and Grumpig.

PvP rating of Decidueye

Great League : #211

: #211 Ultra League : #83

: #83 Master League : #187

: #187 Master Premier: #65

The main reasons why Decidueye cannot compete in Great as well as Master League is that it is less bulky, and other Grass-type alternatives are much stronger than this critter.

3) Marshadow

Marshadow (Image via TPC)

Marshadow has already been available in the AR mobile game. Pokemon GO Stunning Styles will bring back this Mythical creature by featuring it in a free Special Research Story called A Striking Shadow. This Special Research quest can be undertaken from April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time.

The Master League format considers Marshadow a lethal force that is hard to deal with. This is because it has a solid PvP moveset and fighting power, allowing users to put pressure on opponents with its Fast Move, inflict considerable damage on multiple Pokemon types, and compel opponents to shield its bait attacks.

PvP rating of Marshadow

Great League : N/A

: N/A Ultra League : #229

: #229 Master League : #25

: #25 Master Premier: N/A

What to do after farming PvP choices in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles?

Once trainers farm Gastrodon, Marshadow, and Decidueye in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles, they must teach these monsters their best moveset to get the most out of them. Players should also try to catch multiple PvP choices with perfect IVs. This is because a pick strong in one format may not be strong in another because of its IV differences.

Best PvP moveset for Decidueye: Astonish, Frenzy Plant, and Spirit Shackle

Best PvP moveset for Marshadow: Sucker Punch, Close Combat, and Ice Punch

Best PvP moveset for Gastrodon: Mud Slap, Earth Power, and Body Slam

