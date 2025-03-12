Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 22

The Pokemon GO Scroll Cup started at 1 pm PT on March 11, 2025, and will continue until March 25, 2025, 1 pm PT. It will be accompanied by the Ultra League in the first week, while in the second week, it will run alongside the Master League. This debutant limited meta allows you to utilize Fighting-, Dark-, and Water-type critters at 1,500 CP or less. Notably, Primarina is banned from usage.
This article contains recommendations for the best leads, switches, and closers for trainers who wish to build their own Pokemon GO Scroll Cup teams. We also have you covered if you are someone who wants suggestions on the best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition
1) Morpeko
Stats
- Attack: 141.7
- Defense: 97.8
- Stamina: 114
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs
2) Shadow Annihilape
Base stats
- Attack: 123.9
- Defense: 106.3
- Stamina: 137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 2/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Rage Fist and Ice Punch
3) Gastrodon
Base stats
- Attack: 114.3
- Defense: 102.4
- Stamina: 167
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Sableye: Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat
- Mandibuzz: Air Slash + Foul Play and Aerial Ace
- Kommo-o: Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw
- Shadow Primeape: Karate Chop + Rage Fist and Close Combat
Best switches for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition
1) Primeape or Shadow Primeape
Stats
- Attack: 140.1
- Defense: 99.1
- Stamina: 115
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Rage Fist and Close CombatRage Fist and Close Combat
2) Sableye or Shadow Sableye
Base stats
- Attack: 121
- Defense: 123.4
- Stamina: 124
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam
3) Pangoro
Base stats
- Attack: 134.5
- Defense: 92
- Stamina: 134
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Close Combat
Honorable mentions
- Shadow or regular Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat
- Shadow Annihilape: Counter + Rage Fist and Close Combat
- Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail
- Kommo-o: Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw
- Morpeko: Thunder Shock + Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs
Best closers for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition
1) Morpeko
Stats
- Attack: 141.7
- Defense: 97.8
- Stamina: 114
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs
2) Chesnaught
Base stats
- Attack: 119.9
- Defense: 124.6
- Stamina: 125
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Vine Whip
- Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant and Super Power
3) Toxapex
Base stats
- Attack: 92.2
- Defense: 222
- Stamina: 118
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Brine and Sludge Wave
Honorable mentions
- Sableye: Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat
- Azumarill: Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough
- Galarian Moltres: Wing Attack + Ancient Power and Brave Bird
- Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge
