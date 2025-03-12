Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 22

The Pokemon GO Scroll Cup started at 1 pm PT on March 11, 2025, and will continue until March 25, 2025, 1 pm PT. It will be accompanied by the Ultra League in the first week, while in the second week, it will run alongside the Master League. This debutant limited meta allows you to utilize Fighting-, Dark-, and Water-type critters at 1,500 CP or less. Notably, Primarina is banned from usage.

Ad

This article contains recommendations for the best leads, switches, and closers for trainers who wish to build their own Pokemon GO Scroll Cup teams. We also have you covered if you are someone who wants suggestions on the best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Morpeko

Ad

Trending

Stats

Attack : 141.7

: 141.7 Defense : 97.8

: 97.8 Stamina: 114

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

2) Shadow Annihilape

Base stats

Attack : 123.9

: 123.9 Defense : 106.3

: 106.3 Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

2/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Rage Fist and Ice Punch

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

3) Gastrodon

Base stats

Attack : 114.3

: 114.3 Defense : 102.4

: 102.4 Stamina: 167

Ad

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power

Honorable mentions

Shadow Sableye: Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam Shadow Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat

Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat Mandibuzz: Air Slash + Foul Play and Aerial Ace

Air Slash + Foul Play and Aerial Ace Kommo-o: Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw

Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw Shadow Primeape: Karate Chop + Rage Fist and Close Combat

Also read: Can you evolve or trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

Ad

Best switches for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition

Best switches for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Primeape or Shadow Primeape

Ad

Stats

Attack : 140.1

: 140.1 Defense : 99.1

: 99.1 Stamina: 115

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Rage Fist and Close CombatRage Fist and Close Combat

2) Sableye or Shadow Sableye

Base stats

Attack : 121

: 121 Defense : 123.4

: 123.4 Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam

Also read: Is Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Ad

3) Pangoro

Base stats

Attack : 134.5

: 134.5 Defense : 92

: 92 Stamina: 134

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Close Combat

Honorable mentions

Shadow or regular Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat

Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat Shadow Annihilape: Counter + Rage Fist and Close Combat

Counter + Rage Fist and Close Combat Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail

Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail Kommo-o: Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw

Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw Morpeko: Thunder Shock + Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details announced

Ad

Best closers for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Morpeko

Ad

Stats

Attack : 141.7

: 141.7 Defense : 97.8

: 97.8 Stamina: 114

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

2) Chesnaught

Base stats

Attack : 119.9

: 119.9 Defense : 124.6

: 124.6 Stamina: 125

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant and Super Power

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

3) Toxapex

Base stats

Attack : 92.2

: 92.2 Defense : 222

: 222 Stamina: 118

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Ad

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Brine and Sludge Wave

Honorable mentions

Sableye: Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam Shadow Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat

Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat Azumarill: Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough

Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough Galarian Moltres: Wing Attack + Ancient Power and Brave Bird

Wing Attack + Ancient Power and Brave Bird Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨