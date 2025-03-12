  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 22

Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 22

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 12, 2025 12:25 GMT
Pokemon GO Scroll Cup
Pokemon GO Scroll Cup (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Scroll Cup started at 1 pm PT on March 11, 2025, and will continue until March 25, 2025, 1 pm PT. It will be accompanied by the Ultra League in the first week, while in the second week, it will run alongside the Master League. This debutant limited meta allows you to utilize Fighting-, Dark-, and Water-type critters at 1,500 CP or less. Notably, Primarina is banned from usage.

Ad

This article contains recommendations for the best leads, switches, and closers for trainers who wish to build their own Pokemon GO Scroll Cup teams. We also have you covered if you are someone who wants suggestions on the best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

Best leads for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
Best leads for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Morpeko

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stats

  • Attack: 141.7
  • Defense: 97.8
  • Stamina: 114

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

2) Shadow Annihilape

Base stats

  • Attack: 123.9
  • Defense: 106.3
  • Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 2/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter
  • Charged Attacks: Rage Fist and Ice Punch

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

3) Gastrodon

Base stats

  • Attack: 114.3
  • Defense: 102.4
  • Stamina: 167
Ad

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Slap
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow Sableye: Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam
  • Shadow Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat
  • Mandibuzz: Air Slash + Foul Play and Aerial Ace
  • Kommo-o: Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw
  • Shadow Primeape: Karate Chop + Rage Fist and Close Combat

Also read: Can you evolve or trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

Ad

Best switches for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition

Best switches for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
Best switches for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Primeape or Shadow Primeape

Ad

Stats

  • Attack: 140.1
  • Defense: 99.1
  • Stamina: 115

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Rage Fist and Close CombatRage Fist and Close Combat

2) Sableye or Shadow Sableye

Base stats

  • Attack: 121
  • Defense: 123.4
  • Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam

Also read: Is Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Ad

3) Pangoro

Base stats

  • Attack: 134.5
  • Defense: 92
  • Stamina: 134

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Close Combat

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow or regular Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat
  • Shadow Annihilape: Counter + Rage Fist and Close Combat
  • Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail
  • Kommo-o: Dragon Tail + Close Combat and Dragon Claw
  • Morpeko: Thunder Shock + Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details announced

Ad

Best closers for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
Best closers for Pokemon GO Scroll Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Morpeko

Ad

Stats

  • Attack: 141.7
  • Defense: 97.8
  • Stamina: 114

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

2) Chesnaught

Base stats

  • Attack: 119.9
  • Defense: 124.6
  • Stamina: 125

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Vine Whip
  • Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant and Super Power

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

3) Toxapex

Base stats

  • Attack: 92.2
  • Defense: 222
  • Stamina: 118

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Ad
  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Poison Jab
  • Charged Attacks: Brine and Sludge Wave

Honorable mentions

  • Sableye: Shadow Claw + Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam
  • Shadow Gallade: Charm + Leaf Blade + Close Combat
  • Azumarill: Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough
  • Galarian Moltres: Wing Attack + Ancient Power and Brave Bird
  • Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी