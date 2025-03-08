Is Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song in Pokemon GO debuts during Fuecoco Community Day on March 8, 2025. Both are Fire-type Charged Attacks. Blast Burn is exclusive to Fire-type starters and has 110 and 120 base power in PvP and PvE, respectively. Torch Song is Skeledirge's signature move from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It deals 70 base damage and boosts the user's Attack by one stage in PvP, while it has 100 base power in PvE.

This article covers the viability of using Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

Is Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song worth using in Pokemon GO PvP?

Both Blast Burn and Torch song mark a sidegrade in Skeledirge's PvP viability in GO Battle League. There is a stronger case to be made for the latter, but it is by no means a must-have.

Skeledirge in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Blast Burn is a 50-energy Charged Move that is excellent at finishing off foes. Skeledirge already has the 55-energy Shadow Ball for that purpose. In the 1-1 shield situation in the Great League, the matchup against Dunsparce is the only one that improves significantly with the addition of Blast Burn. Starting with the Might and Mastery season, you are likely to see much less of Dunsparce anyway.

The double nuke setup — with Blast Burn and Shadow Ball — nets the best results in the zero shield situation only. Blast Burn gives you Shadow Drapion, Malamar, and Galarian Weezing — all three being strong contenders.

However, the advantage that a bait move like Disarming Voice or Torch Song gives you in shielded situations is undeniable. Both moves deal 70 base damage for 45 energy, and the latter also gives you a guaranteed Attack boost.

In both 1-1 and 2-2 shield scenarios, having Torch Song alongside Shadow Ball gives you the best results. The only notable difference between Torch Song and Disarming Voice movesets is that the latter gets Guzzlord owing to its double weakness to Fairy damage.

To sum up, for the Great League in Pokemon GO, you want Skeledirge to run Shadow Ball alongside the newly added Torch Song or Disarming Voice. The latter is a must-have unless the rest of your team is equipped to deal with Dark-types that Skeledirge is going to struggle against.

In the Ultra League, double-nuke Skeledirge with Blast Burn has significantly worse performance compared to non-legacy variants. This is Skeledirge's best format, and the combination of Torch Song and Shadow Ball nets the most consistent results across all shielding scenarios.

While having a Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song might give you solid simulation results for both the Great and Ultra League in Pokemon GO, an all-Fire moveset is miles from the way to go.

Skeledirge has some play in the Master League as well, coming out with an impressive 47% and 50% win rate in 1-1 and 2-2 shield scenarios, respectively. However, when choosing between Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song in Pokemon GO's Master League, you should always go with the latter.

Combine Torch Song's baiting capability with Shadow Ball's finishing prowess, and you have a Skeledirge that can go toe-to-toe with powerhouses like White Kyurem, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and Origin Forme Dialga at a mere 3,422 CP.

All things considered, pick up Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song during the Fuecoco Community Day, as it is a top-meta Fire-type.

Is Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song worth using in Pokemon GO PvE?

Unlike in PvP, where it is a powerhouse Fire-type creature, both Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song are held back in PvE by the Pocket Monster's relatively low DPS prowess. Blast Burn improves its status as a Fire-type attacker, but you'll seldom find reason to use it over the several Megas, Legendaries, and even Shadow variants of Fire-type starters.

Skeledirge's secondary Ghost typing can make it a decent Gym Defender in Pokemon GO. However, that is not generally a criterion you look at while determining a critter's PvE viability. Moreover, having Blast Burn or Torch song is not a necessity in this case.

How to get Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song in Pokemon GO

Skeledirge and its pre-evolution stages (Image via TPC)

You can get Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song in Pokemon GO starting at 2 pm local time on March 8, 2024, when Fuecoco Community Day starts in your region.

Blast Burn can be obtained by evolving Crocalor using 100 Candy during the CD event or up to one week afterwards. Once the event is over, you must use an Elite Charged TM to get this move or wait for the next event that features it.

Torch Song will be added to Skeledirge's regular move pool and can be obtained using a regular Charged TM at any point if your Skeledirge doesn't know it already upon evolution.

