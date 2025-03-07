Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO is hosting yet another exciting Community Day in the game with the spotlight feature being Fuecoco, the adorable Fire Croc Pokemon. This event presents the perfect opportunity to stock up on resources, catch the Gen 9 fire starter in bulk, and obtain a powerful Skeledirge with exclusive moves.

Ad

Whether you're hunting for a Shiny Fuecoco or aiming to maximize event bonuses, proper preparation is key. Here’s everything to know to make the most out of Fuecoco Community Day on March 8, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day: Event details

Fuecoco as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Date & time : Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

: Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Featured Pokemon : Fuecoco will spawn more frequently in the wild, with a chance of encountering a Shiny.

: Fuecoco will spawn more frequently in the wild, with a chance of encountering a Shiny. Exclusive move : Evolve Crocalor (Fuecoco’s Evolution) up to a week after the event to obtain a Skeledirge that knows Blast Burn (110 power in Trainer Battles, 120 power in Gyms and Raids).

: Evolve Crocalor (Fuecoco’s Evolution) up to a week after the event to obtain a Skeledirge that knows Blast Burn (110 power in Trainer Battles, 120 power in Gyms and Raids). New move: Skeledirge will permanently gain access to Torch Song (70 power in Trainer Battles, 100 power in Gyms and Raids, plus an Attack boost in PvP).

Ad

Trending

Event bonuses

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

2× Candy for catching Pokemon.

2× chance of earning Candy XL (for Trainers level 31+).

3-hour duration for Lure Modules and Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense).

Take snapshots for a surprise

One additional Special Trade (two total for the day).

50% reduced Stardust cost for Trades (available from 2 pm to 10 pm).

Special Research & Timed Research

Special Research Ticket : Available for $2, offering rewards such as encounters with Fuecoco, Rare Candy XL, and a Premium Battle Pass.

: Available for $2, offering rewards such as encounters with Fuecoco, Rare Candy XL, and a Premium Battle Pass. Timed Research: Log in on Community Day to receive special tasks with a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Fuecoco. These tasks expire on March 15, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details announced, Gen VI Mythical and Crowned Form Zacian and Zamazenta lead the lineup

Best tips & tricks for Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day

Fuecoco and its Shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Prepare your items in advance

Ad

Stock up on Poke Balls (Ultra Balls and Great Balls) to ensure you don’t run out.

(Ultra Balls and Great Balls) to ensure you don’t run out. Have enough Berries (Pinap Berries for extra Candy, Golden Razz Berries for securing high-IV and shiny Fuecoco).

(Pinap Berries for extra Candy, Golden Razz Berries for securing high-IV and shiny Fuecoco). Keep Incense and Lure Modules ready to maximize Fuecoco spawns.

ready to maximize Fuecoco spawns. Save Stardust for trades and power-ups.

2) Maximize Stardust gains

Since catching Pokemon will grant 3× Stardust, use a Star Piece to increase your gains by 50%.

3) Hunt for high IV & Shiny Fuecoco

Ad

Use the Pokemon GO IV Checker to find strong Fuecoco worth evolving.

to find strong Fuecoco worth evolving. Focus on weather-boosted Fuecoco (Sunny weather boosts Fire-type Pokemon).

(Sunny weather boosts Fire-type Pokemon). Shiny Fuecoco has a distinct coloration, so keep an eye out!

4) Prioritize evolving for Blast Burn Skeledirge

Evolve Crocalor during the event or up to March 15 to get Skeledirge with Blast Burn.

Torch Song is also a new permanent move, making Skeledirge even stronger.

5) Use the best PokeStop locations & community resources

Ad

Check the Community Day Map for ideal play locations.

for ideal play locations. Use Campfire to coordinate with other trainers.

to coordinate with other trainers. Look for PokeStop Showcases to compete with your biggest Fuecoco.

6) Take advantage of Event Bundles

1,350 PokeCoin Bundle : Includes 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs.

: Includes 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs. 480 PokeCoin Bundle : Includes 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, and 1 Lure Module.

: Includes 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, and 1 Lure Module. Ultra Community Day Box ($4.99 Web Store): Includes 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 1 Special Research Ticket.

Ad

Also read: Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Fuecoco ticket worth purchasing?

Fuecoco Community Day is an excellent opportunity to obtain a strong Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song, catch tons of Fuecoco and its shiny form, and farm Stardust and Candy. With the right preparation, you can make the most of the bonuses and events.

Also read: Can you evolve or trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨