Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Fuecoco ticket worth purchasing?

Community Days in Pokemon GO are always a highlight for trainers, offering exclusive rewards, increased spawn rates, and special moves. March 2025’s event will put the spotlight on Fuecoco, giving players a chance to catch the Fire Croc Pokemon and its Shiny form.

The event will also introduce unique bonuses and a Special Research ticket. But is the Fuecoco Community Day ticket worth purchasing? Let's break down the details to help you decide.

Pokemon GO Community Day Fuecoco: Event overview

Fuecoco as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fuecoco Community Day takes place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this period, Fuecoco will appear more frequently in the wild, and lucky trainers might encounter its Shiny variant.

A key feature of this event is the ability to evolve Fuecoco’s evolution, Crocalor, into Skeledirge up to a week after the event. Evolving Crocalor will grant Skeledirge the exclusive Charged Attack Blast Burn, a powerful move in Pokemon GO’s battle system. Additionally, from the start of the event, Skeledirge will also be able to learn the Charged Attack Torch Song.

Event bonuses

Several in-game bonuses will be active during the Community Day:

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

for catching Pokemon. 2× Candy for catches.

for catches. 2× increased chance of earning Candy XL (for trainers Level 31+).

(for trainers Level 31+). Lure Modules and Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) will last for three hours.

(excluding Daily Adventure Incense) will last for three hours. Special snapshot surprises during the event.

during the event. An extra Special Trade , allowing a maximum of two for the day.

, allowing a maximum of two for the day. 50% reduction in Stardust costs for trades.

While most bonuses last for three hours, the trading perks remain active until 10 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Ticket: What’s included?

For USD $2 (or local equivalent), purchasing the Special Research ticket grants access to event-exclusive tasks that offer the following rewards:

Encounters with the Fuecoco line (including three with a Seasonal Special Background).

(including three with a Seasonal Special Background). Premium Battle Pass .

. Rare Candy XL.

Charged TM

Star Piece

Additional in-game items.

Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Fuecoco ticket worth it?

Assessing if you should buy the Community Day Fuecoco ticket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you’re a casual player, the ticket may not be essential, as you can still catch plenty of Fuecoco and benefit from the event bonuses. However, for those who want an edge in the game, it does offer extra rewards, encounters, and a chance at a Shiny Fuecoco with a special background.

The Premium Battle Pass alone can be useful for players who enjoy battling in raids. The Rare Candy XL is valuable for leveling up legendary or meta-relevant Pokemon. If you’re aiming for multiple Shiny Fuecoco or simply want more in-game resources, the ticket can be a worthwhile purchase.

Other purchase options – Event bundles

If you’re considering spending PokeCoins, two Community Day bundles are available:

1,350 PokeCoins Bundle: 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs. 480 PokeCoins Bundle: 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.

Additionally, the Ultra Community Day Box (USD $4.99) in the Pokemon GO Web Store includes 10 Ultra Balls, one Elite Charged TM, and one Special Research ticket. This might be a better deal for those wanting both the ticket and an Elite TM.

Timed Research and additional rewards

Trainers who log in during the event will receive a week-long Timed Research opportunity, offering another Fuecoco encounter with a Seasonal Special Background. Completing this Timed Research also increases the chances of encountering a Shiny Fuecoco.

However, Timed Research expires, and all tasks must be completed before March 15, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

Final verdict

Fuecoco and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you enjoy collecting exclusive Pokemon, additional encounters, and premium rewards, the Fuecoco Community Day ticket is worth considering. The extra Fuecoco spawns with special backgrounds and the inclusion of a Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL make it a solid value for active trainers.

On the other hand, casual players who just want to enjoy the event bonuses and catch Fuecoco naturally can skip the purchase without missing out on too much.

Ultimately, the decision depends on how much you value the exclusive rewards and whether you plan to make the most of the Community Day event.

