Can you transfer Kubfu to Pokemon HOME from Pokemon GO?

Kubfu, a Fighting-type Wushu Pokemon, will debut in Pokemon GO during the "Powerful Potential" event. Taking place from Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10 AM to Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8 PM local time, this event marks Kubfu’s first appearance in the mobile AR game. However, due to its rarity, it won’t be immediately available to all players, as there will be some limitations.

Ad

One of the most asked questions by trainers is whether Kubfu can be transferred to Pokemon HOME to use in other Pokemon games, such as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Sadly, for now, the answer is no — Kubfu cannot be transferred to Pokemon HOME from Pokemon GO.

Why can’t Pokemon GO Kubfu be transferred to Pokemon HOME?

Kubfu will be obtainable in the Powerful Potential event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Niantic has placed specific restrictions on this creature, including restrictions on evolving your Pokemon GO Kubfu. Currently, the Pokemon cannot be:

Ad

Trending

Traded between players

Transferred to Professor Willow for Candy

Transferred to Pokemon HOME

This limitation is not unusual for Pokemon introduced through special events. Niantic has done this before, usually connecting event-exclusive Pokemon with current seasonal study. Doing it this way guarantees people will play through the event content and not just transfer or trade the Pokemon out.

Also read: GO Powerful Potential preparation guide

Will Kubfu be transferable in the future?

Although Kubfu can't be moved to Pokemon HOME at the moment, it is possible that the limitation could be altered in the future. Niantic tends to initially limit some Pokemon and then make them transferable after a certain time. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding future changes for Kubfu.

Ad

For now, players who obtain Kubfu during the "Powerful Potential" event should keep it in their Pokemon GO storage. If Niantic decides to lift the transfer restriction, trainers may eventually be able to send Kubfu to Pokemon HOME and use it in mainline Pokemon games. In the meantime, enjoy playing with Kubfu in GO and watch out for future updates on its transfer status.

Also read: How to get Kubfu in GO, and can it be shiny?

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨