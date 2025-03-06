Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids are active at Gyms. The Powerful Potential event held on March 5, 2025, at 10 am local time started 3-star raids featuring Alolan Raichu, available until March 10, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The creature's weaknesses can be exploited to defeat it. Its best counters are Pocket Monsters like Primal Groudon and Dawn Wings Necrozma, among many others.
Trainers can use these critters to win Alolan Raichu raids and earn rewards, such as encounters with the creature. Its shiny form is also featured in this event, so there is a chance for you to find one too.
Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO?
Alolan Raichu is a dual Electric- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster, so it is weak to Bug-, Dark-, Ghost-, and Ground-type moves. These attacks deal super-effective damage to it.
Alolan Raichu stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
Here are the stats and moves of Alolan Raichu as a 3-star Raid Boss:
- Max Combat Power: 16,848
- Attack: 201
- Defense: 154
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock, Spark, and Volt Switch
- Charged Attacks: Thunder Punch, Psychic, Grass Knot, Trailblaze and Wild Charge
The creature's CP either increases or remains steady in areas with different weather conditions. The weather conditions also affect the performance of its counters.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids
Alolan Raichu’s top five counters are Primal Groudon, Mega Gengar, Necrozma Dawn Wings, Mega Tyranitar, and Therian Landorus.
Best Bug-type counters to Alolan Raichu
- Mega Heracross: Struggle Bug and Mega Horn
- Mega Pinsir: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Earthquake
- Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Volcarona: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
Best Dark-type counters to Alolan Raichu
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile: Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing
- Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Zarude: Bite and Dark Pulse
Best Ghost-type counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball
- Dragapult: Astonish and Shadow Ball
Best Ground-type counters to Alolan Raichu
- Primal or Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Therian Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud Shot and High Horsepower
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap and Earthpower
The following search strings are useful to find the best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids:
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
Can you defeat Alolan Raichu in three-star raids solo?
Yes, you can defeat Alolan Raichu in three-star raids on your own. Use the counters listed above to do so.
Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raid catch CP and shiny availability
The Pocket Monster's CP lies between these ranges:
- No weather boost: 1238 CP - 1306 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 1548 CP - 1633 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids?
- No weather boost: 1,306
- Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 1,633
Can Alolan Raichu be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, Alolan Raichu can be shiny in the game. The creature debuted on July 19, 2018, and has been available in shiny form in raids since then.
