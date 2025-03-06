Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids are active at Gyms. The Powerful Potential event held on March 5, 2025, at 10 am local time started 3-star raids featuring Alolan Raichu, available until March 10, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The creature's weaknesses can be exploited to defeat it. Its best counters are Pocket Monsters like Primal Groudon and Dawn Wings Necrozma, among many others.

Trainers can use these critters to win Alolan Raichu raids and earn rewards, such as encounters with the creature. Its shiny form is also featured in this event, so there is a chance for you to find one too.

Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO?

Alolan Raichu's type effectiveness (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alolan Raichu is a dual Electric- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster, so it is weak to Bug-, Dark-, Ghost-, and Ground-type moves. These attacks deal super-effective damage to it.

Alolan Raichu stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Alolan Raichu in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the stats and moves of Alolan Raichu as a 3-star Raid Boss:

Max Combat Power : 16,848

: 16,848 Attack : 201

: 201 Defense : 154

: 154 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Thunder Shock, Spark, and Volt Switch

: Thunder Shock, Spark, and Volt Switch Charged Attacks: Thunder Punch, Psychic, Grass Knot, Trailblaze and Wild Charge

The creature's CP either increases or remains steady in areas with different weather conditions. The weather conditions also affect the performance of its counters.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids

Alolan Raichu’s top five counters are Primal Groudon, Mega Gengar, Necrozma Dawn Wings, Mega Tyranitar, and Therian Landorus.

Best Bug-type counters to Alolan Raichu

Mega Heracross: Struggle Bug and Mega Horn

Mega Pinsir: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Earthquake

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Volcarona: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Best Dark-type counters to Alolan Raichu

Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

Zarude: Bite and Dark Pulse

Best Ghost-type counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Dragapult: Astonish and Shadow Ball

Best Ground-type counters to Alolan Raichu

Primal or Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Therian Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud Shot and High Horsepower

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap and Earthpower

The following search strings are useful to find the best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids:

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Can you defeat Alolan Raichu in three-star raids solo?

Yes, you can defeat Alolan Raichu in three-star raids on your own. Use the counters listed above to do so.

Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Alolan Raichu and CP ranges (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pocket Monster's CP lies between these ranges:

No weather boost : 1238 CP - 1306 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 1238 CP - 1306 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 1548 CP - 1633 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Alolan Raichu raids?

No weather boos t: 1,306

t: 1,306 Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 1,633

Can Alolan Raichu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Alolan Raichu can be shiny in the game. The creature debuted on July 19, 2018, and has been available in shiny form in raids since then.

