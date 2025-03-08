The Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research story titled Crocapella will be available to all trainers who purchase the ticket for $2.00 (or equivalent regional pricing). The quest must be claimed by logging into the game between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on March 8, 2025, but it can be completed at your own pace.

The rewards in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research track include multiple encounters with Fuecoco, one encounter each with Crocalor and Skeledirge, Rare Candy, Rare Candy XL, a Star Piece, and more.

This article highlights all the tasks involved in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research.

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Crocapella - Step 1 of 3

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Star Piece

Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Fuecoco Candy

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Crocapella - Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 7,500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Crocalor encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 25 Pokemon - 50x Fuecoco Candy

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 15,000 XP - Skeledirge encounter

Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 10,000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

Each encounter in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research can be shiny and will feature the Special Background for the Might and Mastery season.

Skeledirge learns Blast Burn and Torch Song Pokemon GO for the first time during this event. Also check out our Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide to make the most out of the event.

