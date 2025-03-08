The Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research story titled Crocapella will be available to all trainers who purchase the ticket for $2.00 (or equivalent regional pricing). The quest must be claimed by logging into the game between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on March 8, 2025, but it can be completed at your own pace.
The rewards in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research track include multiple encounters with Fuecoco, one encounter each with Crocalor and Skeledirge, Rare Candy, Rare Candy XL, a Star Piece, and more.
This article highlights all the tasks involved in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research.
Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research: All tasks and rewards
Crocapella - Step 1 of 3
- Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Star Piece
- Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Fuecoco Candy
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Also read: Pokemon GO Skeledirge best moveset, counters, and is it any good?
Crocapella - Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 7,500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Crocapella - Step 1 of 3
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Crocalor encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 25 Pokemon - 50x Fuecoco Candy
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 15,000 XP - Skeledirge encounter
- Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 10,000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also read: How to evolve Fuecoco in Pokemon GO
Each encounter in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research can be shiny and will feature the Special Background for the Might and Mastery season.
Skeledirge learns Blast Burn and Torch Song Pokemon GO for the first time during this event. Also check out our Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide to make the most out of the event.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨