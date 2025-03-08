  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research: Crocapella tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research: Crocapella tasks and rewards

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 08, 2025 09:36 GMT
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research story titled Crocapella will be available to all trainers who purchase the ticket for $2.00 (or equivalent regional pricing). The quest must be claimed by logging into the game between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on March 8, 2025, but it can be completed at your own pace.

Ad

The rewards in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research track include multiple encounters with Fuecoco, one encounter each with Crocalor and Skeledirge, Rare Candy, Rare Candy XL, a Star Piece, and more.

This article highlights all the tasks involved in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research.

sk promotional banner

Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Crocapella - Step 1 of 3

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Star Piece
  • Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Fuecoco Candy
  • Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Also read: Pokemon GO Skeledirge best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Crocapella - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
  • Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 7,500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Ad

Crocapella - Step 1 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Crocalor encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 25 Pokemon - 50x Fuecoco Candy
  • Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 15,000 XP - Skeledirge encounter
  • Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 10,000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

Also read: How to evolve Fuecoco in Pokemon GO

Ad

Each encounter in the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Special Research can be shiny and will feature the Special Background for the Might and Mastery season.

Skeledirge learns Blast Burn and Torch Song Pokemon GO for the first time during this event. Also check out our Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide to make the most out of the event.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी