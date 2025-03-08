How to evolve Fuecoco in Pokemon GO (Crocalor and Skeledirge guide)

Fuecoco in Pokemon GO is one of the first partner Pokemon from the Paldea region. It can evolve into Crocalor and Skeledirge. These pocket monsters can be obtained during the Fuecoco Community Day event on March 8, 2025, at 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This event also marks the debut of their shiny variations, which will become eligible to return in future events.
Fuecoco is a single Fire-type pocket monster in the AR mobile game. The Pocket Monster requires 125 Candy to complete its evolution process.
Here is how to evolve Fuecoco in Pokemon GO.
How to evolve Fuecoco into Crocalor in Pokemon GO
Feeding 25 Candy to Fuecoco in Pokemon GO evolves it into Crocalor. You can also evolve Shiny Fuecoco into Shiny Crocalor using the same amount of Candy. The difference between the two variations is that the shiny version has a dark pink color scheme.
Stats and moves of Crocalor
Max Combat Power: 2189 CP
- Attack: 162
- Defense: 134
- Stamina: 191 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bite and Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Disarming Voice, and Crunch
How to evolve Crocalor into Skeledirge in Pokemon GO
Crocalor can be evolved into Skeledirge by using 100 additional Candy. Its shiny form can also evolve with the same amount of candy. Skeledirge becomes a dual Fire- and Ghost-type species once it evolves from Crocalor.
Stats and moves of Skeledirge
Max Combat Power: 3422 CP
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 178
- Stamina: 232 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bite and Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn (Community Day move), Torch Song, Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Disarming Voice, and Crunch
How to get Crocalor and Skeledirge without evolving Fuecoco in Pokemon GO
Trading is the only way to get Crocalor and Skeledirge without counting on the evolution process. So, knowing how to evolve Fuecoco is extremely imperative.
How to collect Candy for Fuecoco in Pokemon GO
Given below are the ways to obtain Fuecoco Candy:
Set Fuecoco as your Buddy Pokemon, walk with it, and let it find its Candies.
- Catch the creature in the wild. Use Pinap or Silver Berry to boost Candy gain.
- Trade the same monster with in-game friends.
- Transfer unwanted ones to the Professor.
Stats and moves of Fuecoco
Max Combat Power: 1274 CP
- Attack: 112
- Defense: 96
- Stamina: 167 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bite and Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Disarming Voice, and Crunch
