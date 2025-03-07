Pokemon GO Skeledirge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Skeledirge is an interesting creature to have in your team. With a unique typing and stats of a Starter, this Pokemon makes itself useful in a niche bracket. Pokemon GO is hosting an exciting Community Day, featuring Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokemon from Generation 9. This event provides the perfect opportunity to catch Fuecoco in bulk, collect resources, and evolve it into Skeledirge with an exclusive move.
Trainers who evolve Crocalor during the event or up to March 15 will get a Skeledirge that knows Blast Burn, making it a more viable Fire-type attacker.
Skeledirge also gains access to Torch Song as a new permanent move, further enhancing its potential. But how good is this Fire/Ghost-type starter in Pokemon GO? Let’s break down its best movesets, strengths, weaknesses, and the top counters to beat it in battle.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Best Moveset for Pokemon GO Skeledirge
Best PvE Moveset
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn
Best PvP Moveset
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Torch Song
Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide
Is Pokemon GO Skeledirge good in PvP and PvE?
PvE performance
Skeledirge isn’t the strongest Fire-type attacker in Pokemon GO. While it has a great design and benefits from Incinerate’s power, it doesn’t compete with top-tier Fire-types unless Torch Song and Blast Burn make an impact. Hence, evolving it during Fuecoco Community Day is essential for maximizing its potential.
PvP performance
Great League: Skeledirge has solid stats and Fire/Ghost typing, rivaling Alolan Marowak. It offers better energy generation and Fairy-type coverage but struggles against common Ground- and Water-types.
Ultra League: Skeledirge benefits from Alolan Marowak’s absence, boasting decent bulk and reliable Charged Attacks. It counters staples like Cobalion, Clefable, and Cresselia while hitting threats like Giratina and Obstagoon.
Master League: Skeledirge surpasses Chandelure in Master League Premier Cup, excelling against Charmers and Xerneas. However, it lacks viability in Open Master League, where other Fire-type legendaries are a stronger choice.
Also read: Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Fuecoco ticket worth purchasing?
Pokemon GO Skeledirge: Stats and moves
- Max CP: 3,422
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 178
- Stamina: 232
Available moves
Fast moves:
- Bite
- Incinerate
Charged moves:
- Flamethrower
- Shadow Ball
- Disarming Voice
- Crunch
- Blast Burn
- Torch Song
Also read: Can you evolve or trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO?
Pokemon GO Skeledirge’s strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
Skeledirge takes increased damage from the following types:
- Fairy
- Ghost
- Water
- Ground
- Rock
Resistances
Skeledirge resists multiple types, reducing incoming damage:
- Fire (39.1%)
- Grass (39.1%)
- Fairy (39.1%)
- Ice (39.1%)
- Poison (39.1%)
- Steel (39.1%)
- Bug (62.5%)
- Fighting (62.5%)
- Normal (62.5%)
Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details announced, Gen VI Mythical and Crowned Form Zacian and Zamazenta lead the lineup
Best counters to Pokemon GO Skeledirge
If you’re facing Pokemon GO Skeledirge in raids or PvP, here are the best counters to take it down:
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Primal or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Necrozma - Dawn Wings with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Mega and Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower
- Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Also read: How to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Pokemon GO Skeledirge has potential but isn’t a game-breaking addition to your team. In PvE, it lags behind stronger Fire-types unless Torch Song becomes a powerful Fast Move in the future. In PvP, it holds a niche role, excelling in Ultra League but struggling in Great and Master League due to tough matchups.
If you’re a fan of its design and typing, it’s worth evolving during Community Day to grab a Skeledirge with Blast Burn, ensuring it remains viable in battle.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨