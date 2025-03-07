Pokemon GO Skeledirge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Skeledirge is an interesting creature to have in your team. With a unique typing and stats of a Starter, this Pokemon makes itself useful in a niche bracket. Pokemon GO is hosting an exciting Community Day, featuring Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokemon from Generation 9. This event provides the perfect opportunity to catch Fuecoco in bulk, collect resources, and evolve it into Skeledirge with an exclusive move.

Trainers who evolve Crocalor during the event or up to March 15 will get a Skeledirge that knows Blast Burn, making it a more viable Fire-type attacker.

Skeledirge also gains access to Torch Song as a new permanent move, further enhancing its potential. But how good is this Fire/Ghost-type starter in Pokemon GO? Let’s break down its best movesets, strengths, weaknesses, and the top counters to beat it in battle.

Best Moveset for Pokemon GO Skeledirge

Skeledirge as seen in the main series game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvE Moveset

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Attacks: Blast Burn

Best PvP Moveset

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Torch Song

Is Pokemon GO Skeledirge good in PvP and PvE?

PvE performance

Skeledirge isn’t the strongest Fire-type attacker in Pokemon GO. While it has a great design and benefits from Incinerate’s power, it doesn’t compete with top-tier Fire-types unless Torch Song and Blast Burn make an impact. Hence, evolving it during Fuecoco Community Day is essential for maximizing its potential.

PvP performance

Great League: Skeledirge has solid stats and Fire/Ghost typing, rivaling Alolan Marowak. It offers better energy generation and Fairy-type coverage but struggles against common Ground- and Water-types.

Ultra League: Skeledirge benefits from Alolan Marowak’s absence, boasting decent bulk and reliable Charged Attacks. It counters staples like Cobalion, Clefable, and Cresselia while hitting threats like Giratina and Obstagoon.

Master League: Skeledirge surpasses Chandelure in Master League Premier Cup, excelling against Charmers and Xerneas. However, it lacks viability in Open Master League, where other Fire-type legendaries are a stronger choice.

Pokemon GO Skeledirge: Stats and moves

Max CP: 3,422

3,422 Attack: 207

207 Defense: 178

178 Stamina: 232

Available moves

Fast moves:

Bite

Incinerate

Charged moves:

Flamethrower

Shadow Ball

Disarming Voice

Crunch

Blast Burn

Torch Song

Pokemon GO Skeledirge’s strengths and weaknesses

Skeledirge’s type match up (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Skeledirge takes increased damage from the following types:

Fairy

Ghost

Water

Ground

Rock

Resistances

Skeledirge resists multiple types, reducing incoming damage:

Fire (39.1%)

Grass (39.1%)

Fairy (39.1%)

Ice (39.1%)

Poison (39.1%)

Steel (39.1%)

Bug (62.5%)

Fighting (62.5%)

Normal (62.5%)

Best counters to Pokemon GO Skeledirge

If you’re facing Pokemon GO Skeledirge in raids or PvP, here are the best counters to take it down:

Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

with Waterfall and Origin Pulse Primal or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

with Lick and Shadow Ball Necrozma - Dawn Wings with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

with Bite and Brutal Swing Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Mega and Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Shadow Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer

with Snarl and Crabhammer Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

with Hex and Shadow Ball Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with Smack Down and Meteor Beam Shadow Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

with Waterfall and Hydro Pump Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Pokemon GO Skeledirge has potential but isn’t a game-breaking addition to your team. In PvE, it lags behind stronger Fire-types unless Torch Song becomes a powerful Fast Move in the future. In PvP, it holds a niche role, excelling in Ultra League but struggling in Great and Master League due to tough matchups.

If you’re a fan of its design and typing, it’s worth evolving during Community Day to grab a Skeledirge with Blast Burn, ensuring it remains viable in battle.

