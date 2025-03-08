Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day takes place on March 8, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. With the creature and its evolutions — Crocalor and Skeledirge — being available in the title since September 2023, it is crucial to understand if the Community Day event alters the Fire-type Paldean starter's viability in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE significantly.

Ad

This article will give you an overview of the competitive viability of Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day and provide information needed for you to make the most out of it.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Is the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Yes, Fuecoco Community Day is a must play for trainers — especially those interested in PvP battles. Skeledirge, Fuecoco's final evolution, is a top meta Fire-type in the game. The addition of Blast Burn and Torch Song to its move pool has interesting connotations on its viability across the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues of GBL.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even though it won't emerge as a top Fire-type PvP attacker yet, it has some play with the addition of Blast Burn.

Check out our in-depth Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song Pokemon GO PvP and PvE analysis.

Make sure to capture good IV variants of Fuecoco to use in the Great and Ultra League, at least. Farm up on Candy and Candy XL as well if you wish to push one of these to the Master League.

Ad

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 18.5 1499 1 15 15 100.000% 119.5 110.8 141 1868634 2 18.5 1496 1 15 14 100.000% 119.5 110.8 141 1868634 3 18.5 1499 2 14 14 99.960% 120.0 110.3 141 1867890 4 18.5 1500 2 15 13 99.768% 120.0 110.8 140 1864302 5 18.5 1497 2 15 12 99.768% 120.0 110.8 140 1864302 6 19 1499 0 9 12 99.733% 120.5 108.8 142 1863642 7 18.5 1500 3 14 12 99.726% 120.6 110.3 140 1863516 8 19 1499 0 13 7 99.714% 120.5 111.2 139 1863291 9 19 1500 0 10 11 99.560% 120.5 109.4 141 1860413 10 18.5 1498 3 15 10 99.529% 120.6 110.8 139 1859842

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Skeledirge best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 32 2500 0 15 15 100.000% 153.9 143.5 183 4044630 2 32.5 2500 0 12 15 99.781% 154.5 141.8 184 4035790 3 32.5 2498 0 14 12 99.736% 154.5 143.3 182 4033943 4 32.5 2499 0 15 11 99.704% 154.5 144.1 181 4032673 5 31.5 2499 2 15 14 99.605% 154.8 142.9 182 4028654 6 33 2500 0 9 15 99.529% 155.2 140.2 185 4025589 7 33 2500 0 12 11 99.486% 155.2 142.4 182 4023843 8 32 2493 0 14 15 99.482% 153.9 142.8 183 4023673 9 32 2495 0 15 14 99.454% 153.9 143.5 182 4022528 10 32 2490 0 15 13 99.454% 153.9 143.5 182 4022528

Ad

10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Master League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 51 3463 15 15 15 100.000% 296 187.6 163.1 208 6367887 2 51 3447 14 15 15 99.550% 296 186.8 163.1 208 6339203 3 51 3456 15 15 14 99.519% 296 187.6 163.1 207 6337273 4 51 3449 15 15 13 99.519% 296 187.6 163.1 207 6337273 5 51 3454 15 14 15 99.482% 296 187.6 162.2 208 6334893 6 51 3432 13 15 15 99.099% 296 185.9 163.1 208 6310519 7 51 3440 14 15 14 99.071% 296 186.8 163.1 207 6308726 8 51 3433 14 15 13 99.071% 296 186.8 163.1 207 6308726 9 51 3442 15 15 12 99.038% 296 187.6 163.1 206 6306658 10 51 3438 14 14 15 99.034% 296 186.8 162.2 208 6306358

Ad

Also read: How to evolve Fuecoco in Pokemon GO

100% IV Fuecoco to look for during Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

The following are the perfect IV variants of Fuecoco you can find in the wild during Pokemon GO's March 2025 Community Day:

Level Perfect IV CP 1 15 CP 2 49 CP 3 84 CP 4 118 CP 5 152 CP 6 186 CP 7 220 CP 8 254 CP 9 288 CP 10 322 CP 11 354 CP 12 386 CP 13 418 CP 14 451 CP 15 (Research rewards) 483 CP 16 515 CP 17 547 CP 18 579 CP 19 612 CP 20 (Eggs) 644 CP 21 676 CP 22 708 CP 23 740 CP 24 773 CP 25 805 CP 26 837 CP 27 869 CP 28 901 CP 29 934 CP 30 966 CP 31 (Sunny/Clear weather boost) 982 CP 32 (Sunny/Clear weather boost) 998 CP 33 (Sunny/Clear weather boost) 1014 CP 34 (Sunny/Clear weather boost) 1030 CP 35 (Sunny/Clear weather boost) 1046 CP

Ad

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨