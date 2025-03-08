  • home icon
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 08, 2025 06:47 GMT
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day takes place on March 8, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. With the creature and its evolutions — Crocalor and Skeledirge — being available in the title since September 2023, it is crucial to understand if the Community Day event alters the Fire-type Paldean starter's viability in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE significantly.

This article will give you an overview of the competitive viability of Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day and provide information needed for you to make the most out of it.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide

Is the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Yes, Fuecoco Community Day is a must play for trainers — especially those interested in PvP battles. Skeledirge, Fuecoco's final evolution, is a top meta Fire-type in the game. The addition of Blast Burn and Torch Song to its move pool has interesting connotations on its viability across the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues of GBL.

Even though it won't emerge as a top Fire-type PvP attacker yet, it has some play with the addition of Blast Burn.

Check out our in-depth Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song Pokemon GO PvP and PvE analysis.

Make sure to capture good IV variants of Fuecoco to use in the Great and Ultra League, at least. Farm up on Candy and Candy XL as well if you wish to push one of these to the Master League.

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118.5149911515100.000%119.5110.81411868634
218.5149611514100.000%119.5110.81411868634
318.514992141499.960%120.0110.31411867890
418.515002151399.768%120.0110.81401864302
518.514972151299.768%120.0110.81401864302
6191499091299.733%120.5108.81421863642
718.515003141299.726%120.6110.31401863516
8191499013799.714%120.5111.21391863291
91915000101199.560%120.5109.41411860413
1018.514983151099.529%120.6110.81391859842
Also read: Pokemon GO Skeledirge best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
132250001515100.000%153.9143.51834044630
232.525000121599.781%154.5141.81844035790
332.524980141299.736%154.5143.31824033943
432.524990151199.704%154.5144.11814032673
531.524992151499.605%154.8142.91824028654
6332500091599.529%155.2140.21854025589
73325000121199.486%155.2142.41824023843
83224930141599.482%153.9142.81834023673
93224950151499.454%153.9143.51824022528
103224900151399.454%153.9143.51824022528
10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Master League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
1513463151515100.000%296187.6163.12086367887
251344714151599.550%296186.8163.12086339203
351345615151499.519%296187.6163.12076337273
451344915151399.519%296187.6163.12076337273
551345415141599.482%296187.6162.22086334893
651343213151599.099%296185.9163.12086310519
751344014151499.071%296186.8163.12076308726
851343314151399.071%296186.8163.12076308726
951344215151299.038%296187.6163.12066306658
1051343814141599.034%296186.8162.22086306358
Also read: How to evolve Fuecoco in Pokemon GO

100% IV Fuecoco to look for during Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day

The following are the perfect IV variants of Fuecoco you can find in the wild during Pokemon GO's March 2025 Community Day:

LevelPerfect IV CP
115 CP
249 CP
384 CP
4118 CP
5152 CP
6186 CP
7220 CP
8254 CP
9288 CP
10322 CP
11354 CP
12386 CP
13418 CP
14451 CP
15 (Research rewards)483 CP
16515 CP
17547 CP
18579 CP
19612 CP
20 (Eggs)644 CP
21676 CP
22708 CP
23740 CP
24773 CP
25805 CP
26837 CP
27869 CP
28901 CP
29934 CP
30966 CP
31 (Sunny/Clear weather boost)982 CP
32 (Sunny/Clear weather boost)998 CP
33 (Sunny/Clear weather boost)1014 CP
34 (Sunny/Clear weather boost)1030 CP
35 (Sunny/Clear weather boost)1046 CP
In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

