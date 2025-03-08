Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day takes place on March 8, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. With the creature and its evolutions — Crocalor and Skeledirge — being available in the title since September 2023, it is crucial to understand if the Community Day event alters the Fire-type Paldean starter's viability in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE significantly.
This article will give you an overview of the competitive viability of Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day and provide information needed for you to make the most out of it.
Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Is the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?
Yes, Fuecoco Community Day is a must play for trainers — especially those interested in PvP battles. Skeledirge, Fuecoco's final evolution, is a top meta Fire-type in the game. The addition of Blast Burn and Torch Song to its move pool has interesting connotations on its viability across the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues of GBL.
Even though it won't emerge as a top Fire-type PvP attacker yet, it has some play with the addition of Blast Burn.
Check out our in-depth Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song Pokemon GO PvP and PvE analysis.
Make sure to capture good IV variants of Fuecoco to use in the Great and Ultra League, at least. Farm up on Candy and Candy XL as well if you wish to push one of these to the Master League.
Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day
10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Great League
Also read: Pokemon GO Skeledirge best moveset, counters, and is it any good?
10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Ultra League
10 best IV spreads for Skeledirge for the Master League
Also read: How to evolve Fuecoco in Pokemon GO
100% IV Fuecoco to look for during Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day
The following are the perfect IV variants of Fuecoco you can find in the wild during Pokemon GO's March 2025 Community Day:
In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨