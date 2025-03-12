5 best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO Might and Mastery

Having the best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO will set you up for success as the format debuts on March 11, 2025. The format will be around for two weeks, leaving the cycle on March 25. In the first week, it will be accompanied by the Ultra League and run alongside the Master League in the second.
Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO must follow these eligibility restrictions:
- Members must have Water-, Dark-, or Fighting- as one of their types.
- Members must be at or under 1,500 CP.
We cover suggestions for the five best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO to help you get started with this debutant format.
Top Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22
1) Toxapex, Chesnaught, and Gastrodon
This is an A-B-B style team where you lead Toxapex — the top-rated creature for this format on PvPoke. Depending on the lead you see, you can switch in either Gastrodon if faced with a Psywave user, or Chesnaught if you encounter a Ground-type.
Overall this lineup is great at covering each other's weaknesses. Shadow Sableye and Annihilape are the only eligible creatures in the format that may pose a threat, but even those matchups can be flipped with proper energy management.
2) Sableye, Shadow Annihilape, and Lapras
This is one of the best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO because it has just one weakness — opposing Sableye or Shadow Sableye. However, this is not an insurmountable deficiency.
Both Sableye and Lapras were buffed in the Season 22 balance changes and they can hold their own. Overall this lineup is on the glassy side of things and will require you to pivot carefully to preserve energy and HP for when you need it the most to get the best results.
3) Guzzlord, Morpeko, and Azumarill
This A-B-C-type team can deal with each other's weaknesses perfectly. The creatures Morpeko and Guzzlord do not want to face are dealt with adeptly by Azumarill.
The most optimal way to play such Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO is to save shields of whichever 'mon you think will get you the best results in the game. Unless you lead into a Fighting-type or Charm user on the lead, you are fairly safe to stick it out with Guzzlord and let the opponent show their cards first.
4) Jellicent, Kommo-O, and Hydreigon
This is one of those high-risk-high-reward Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO. If you are met with a Guzzlord or Mandibuzz on the lead, it's game over instantly. However, if you don't see one of these creatures, the firepower in this lineup is so high that a slight energy advantage can take you far.
Such a squad only works in this format because it is severely lacking in Charm users. With two members doubly weak to Fairy-type damage, it would have been obliterated elsewhere. However, as a note of caution, use this team only if you know your GBL counts very well, as catching Charged Moves will be a win condition more often than not.
5) Shadow Gallade, Morpeko, and Mantine
Closing out this list is one of the most consistent Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO. What it lacks in bulk generally, it makes up for in terms of sheer power. Shadow Gallade and Morpeko are almost always guaranteed to take at least one opponent down with themselves, and you can save shields for Mantine to close out endgames.
You'll notice Gallade is running Charm instead of Psycho Cut. In a format with abundant Dark- and Fighting-type creature, the massive Fairy-type damage Charm provides is a highly useful asset.
