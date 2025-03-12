5 best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO Might and Mastery

Having the best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO will set you up for success as the format debuts on March 11, 2025. The format will be around for two weeks, leaving the cycle on March 25. In the first week, it will be accompanied by the Ultra League and run alongside the Master League in the second.

Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO must follow these eligibility restrictions:

Members must have Water-, Dark-, or Fighting- as one of their types.

Members must be at or under 1,500 CP.

We cover suggestions for the five best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO to help you get started with this debutant format.

Top Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22

1) Toxapex, Chesnaught, and Gastrodon

Toxapex, Chesnaught, and Gastrodon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Toxapex Lead Poison Jab Brine and Sludge Wave Chesnaught Switch Vine Whip Frenzy Plant and Superpower Gastrodon Closer Mud Slap Body Slam and Earth Power

This is an A-B-B style team where you lead Toxapex — the top-rated creature for this format on PvPoke. Depending on the lead you see, you can switch in either Gastrodon if faced with a Psywave user, or Chesnaught if you encounter a Ground-type.

Overall this lineup is great at covering each other's weaknesses. Shadow Sableye and Annihilape are the only eligible creatures in the format that may pose a threat, but even those matchups can be flipped with proper energy management.

2) Sableye, Shadow Annihilape, and Lapras

Sableye, Shadow Annihilape, and Lapras (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Sableye Lead Shadow Claw Foul Play and Dazzling Gleam Shadow Annihilape Switch Counter Rage Fist and Close Combat Lapras Lead Psywave Sparkling Aria and Skull Bash

This is one of the best Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO because it has just one weakness — opposing Sableye or Shadow Sableye. However, this is not an insurmountable deficiency.

Both Sableye and Lapras were buffed in the Season 22 balance changes and they can hold their own. Overall this lineup is on the glassy side of things and will require you to pivot carefully to preserve energy and HP for when you need it the most to get the best results.

3) Guzzlord, Morpeko, and Azumarill

Guzzlord, Morpeko, and Azumarill (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Guzzlord Lead Dragon Tail Sludge Bomb and Dragon Claw Morpeko Switch Thunder Shock Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs Azumarill Closer Bubble Ice Beam and Play Rough

This A-B-C-type team can deal with each other's weaknesses perfectly. The creatures Morpeko and Guzzlord do not want to face are dealt with adeptly by Azumarill.

The most optimal way to play such Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO is to save shields of whichever 'mon you think will get you the best results in the game. Unless you lead into a Fighting-type or Charm user on the lead, you are fairly safe to stick it out with Guzzlord and let the opponent show their cards first.

4) Jellicent, Kommo-O, and Hydreigon

Jellicent, Kommo-O, and Hydreigon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Jellicent Lead Hex Surf and Shadow Ball Kommo-O Switch Dragon Tail Dragon Claw and Close Combat Hydreigon Closer Dragon Breath Brutal Swing and Flash Cannon

This is one of those high-risk-high-reward Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO. If you are met with a Guzzlord or Mandibuzz on the lead, it's game over instantly. However, if you don't see one of these creatures, the firepower in this lineup is so high that a slight energy advantage can take you far.

Such a squad only works in this format because it is severely lacking in Charm users. With two members doubly weak to Fairy-type damage, it would have been obliterated elsewhere. However, as a note of caution, use this team only if you know your GBL counts very well, as catching Charged Moves will be a win condition more often than not.

5) Shadow Gallade, Morpeko, and Mantine

Shadow Gallade, Morpeko, and Mantine (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Gallade Lead Charm Leaf Blade and Close Combat Morpeko Switch Thunder Shock Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs Mantine Closer Wing Attack Ice Beam and Aerial Ace

Closing out this list is one of the most consistent Scroll Cup teams in Pokemon GO. What it lacks in bulk generally, it makes up for in terms of sheer power. Shadow Gallade and Morpeko are almost always guaranteed to take at least one opponent down with themselves, and you can save shields for Mantine to close out endgames.

You'll notice Gallade is running Charm instead of Psycho Cut. In a format with abundant Dark- and Fighting-type creature, the massive Fairy-type damage Charm provides is a highly useful asset.

