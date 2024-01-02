Pokemon GO Decidueye: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon Go’s Decidueye will have access to Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle starting Saturday, January 6, 2024. Both these moves have impressive stats on paper and are going to give this Pocket Monster a lot of viability in the current meta of the game. Decidueye might finally be able to defeat its rival Trevenant, which shares similar typings as the former.
In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Decidueye in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Decidueye in GO.
Decidueye best moveset in Pokemon GO
Best PvE moveset for Decidueye in GO
The best offensive PvE moveset for Decidueye in GO is Magical Leaf as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Energy Ball as the Charged moves.
Since the moves match the elemental typing of Decidueye, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.
When it comes to Gym Defense, Decidueye is best paired with Magical Leaf as the Fast move, along with Shadow Sneak and Frenzy Plant.
Best PvP moveset for Decidueye in Pokemon GO
Astonish as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Decidueye in GO.
Is Decidueye any good in Pokemon GO?
Decidueye is going to be an interesting Grass- and Ghost-type attacker after it gets Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle. While Frenzy Plant won’t make it the best Grass-type attacker in the game, it is up there with Roserade in terms of DPS and TDO.
We have written a detailed study of Decidueye’s new moves, where we discuss both the moves and how they help this monster’s cause in GO.
Decidueye’s strengths and weaknesses
Decidueye is a Grass- and Ghost-type beast. As a result, it is weak to the following elemental typings:
- Dark
- Fire
- Flying
- Ghost
- Ice
Decidueye is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
- Normal
- Water
All moves that Decidueye can learn in Pokemon GO
Decidueye can learn the following moves in the game:
Fast moves:
Decidueye can learn the following Fast moves in GO:
- Astonish
- Razor Leaf
- Leafage
- Magical Leaf
Charged moves:
Decidueye can learn the following Charged moves in GO:
- Shadow Sneak
- Energy Ball
- Brave Bird
- Frenzy Plant
- Spirit Shackle
Best counters for Decidueye in Pokemon GO
You can use the following counters to defeat Decidueye if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:
PvE counters
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Primal Gengar
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Charizard X
PvP counters
- Rayquaza
- Shadow Moltres
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Reshiram
- Shadow Chandelure
- Shadow Honchkrow
- Yveltal
- Shadow Ho-Oh
Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Decidueye.