Pokemon GO Decidueye: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon Go’s Decidueye will have access to Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle starting Saturday, January 6, 2024. Both these moves have impressive stats on paper and are going to give this Pocket Monster a lot of viability in the current meta of the game. Decidueye might finally be able to defeat its rival Trevenant, which shares similar typings as the former.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Decidueye in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Decidueye in GO.

Decidueye best moveset in Pokemon GO

Decidueye is going to receive Frenzy Plant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvE moveset for Decidueye in GO

The best offensive PvE moveset for Decidueye in GO is Magical Leaf as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Energy Ball as the Charged moves.

Since the moves match the elemental typing of Decidueye, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

When it comes to Gym Defense, Decidueye is best paired with Magical Leaf as the Fast move, along with Shadow Sneak and Frenzy Plant.

Best PvP moveset for Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Astonish as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Decidueye in GO.

Is Decidueye any good in Pokemon GO?

Decidueye is going to be an interesting Grass- and Ghost-type attacker after it gets Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle. While Frenzy Plant won’t make it the best Grass-type attacker in the game, it is up there with Roserade in terms of DPS and TDO.

We have written a detailed study of Decidueye’s new moves, where we discuss both the moves and how they help this monster’s cause in GO.

Decidueye’s strengths and weaknesses

Decidueye is a Grass- and Ghost-type beast. As a result, it is weak to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Fire

Flying

Ghost

Ice

Decidueye is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Normal

Water

All moves that Decidueye can learn in Pokemon GO

Decidueye can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Decidueye can learn the following Fast moves in GO:

Astonish

Razor Leaf

Leafage

Magical Leaf

Charged moves:

Decidueye can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Shadow Sneak

Energy Ball

Brave Bird

Frenzy Plant

Spirit Shackle

Best counters for Decidueye in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Decidueye if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

PvE counters

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Primal Gengar

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Charizard X

PvP counters

Rayquaza

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Tyranitar

Reshiram

Shadow Chandelure

Shadow Honchkrow

Yveltal

Shadow Ho-Oh

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Decidueye.