Decidueye with Frenzy Plant & Spirit Shackle: Pokemon GO Community Day move analysis

Pokemon GO’s Rowlett Community Day is going to be 2024’s first such event. Like every other iteration, Rowlett’s final stage evolution – Decidueye – is going to receive a new exclusive move called Frenzy Plant and a special move called Spirit Shackle. In this article, we will walk you through an analysis of Spirit Shackle Decidueye in Pokemon GO, both PvP and PvE, and see if it is any good.

Is Frenzy Plant a good move for Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

Decidueye with Frenzy Plant

Decidueye will most definitely not make it to the headlines once it gets Frenzy Plant through the upcoming Community Day in Pokemon GO. This is because we have a lot of amazing Grass-type attackers like Kartana, Mega Sceptile, Shadow Sceptile, Mega Venusaur, and more. This Pocket Monster is not terrible by any means, but it is not going to be great either. It cannot beat Roserade either.

With a DPS of 15.52 and a Total Damage Output (TDO) of 420, Decidueye sits just under Roserade, which has a DPS stat of 16.47 and a TDO of 388.78. However, once it comes out in Pokemon GO, Decidueye may serve as a palette cleanser for those who want some change in their raid parties when it comes to Grass-type attackers.

Is Spirit Shackle a good move for Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

Spirit Shackle is a Ghost-type Charged move. Besides Frenzy Plant, which is Decidueye’s Community Day-exclusive move, it will get this Special Move as well.

Spirit Shackle comes with the following stats:

Trainer battles: 50 power. It has the potential to lower your opponent’s defense by one stage.

Gym and raid battles: 70 power.

These stats are decent and the debuff potential may be handy. However, we can’t help but wonder if this will be enough to place Spirit Shackle high on the competitive shelf.

Let’s dive deeper into this Ghost-type Charged move's analysis to find out more details.

PvP analysis of Spirit Shackle Decidueye

On the PvP side of things, Spirit Shackle is going to have a base power of 50. We do not have any official or datamined information about its energy cost. So, it will be hard to calculate the effectiveness of this move for Decidueye in Pokemon GO’s PvP battles.

However, if we were to assume the energy cost, it would sit at 40. Anything above said value would not be useful but borderline terrible in the current meta. If this move happens to be less than 40 in terms of energy cost, it would be a menace given how spammy it would become.

Is Spirit Shackle Decidueye better than Trevenant in Pokemon GO?

You may be wondering why we are talking about Trevenant in Pokemon GO. That is because, being a Grass- and Ghost-type monster, Trevenant happens to be Decidueye’s main competition in this game.

The stat products of both these monsters are very similar – Decidueye has an overall score of 1,764, while Trevenant has an overall stat product of 1,774. However, the former has a higher defense stat, while the latter takes the cake in terms of Health Points (HP).

Base stats of Decidueye:

Attack: 210

210 Defense: 179

179 Stamina: 186

Base stats of Trevenant:

Attack: 201

201 Defense: 154

154 Stamina: 198

So, both Decidueye and Trevenant are similar to each other stat-wise. They differ mostly in terms of their movepool.

Trevenant comes with Shadow Claw as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move. This combination has been tried and tested for many seasons, and you would be hard pressed to think of a better combination when building a Ghost-type monster.

Is Decidueye better than Trevenant in Pokemon GO

However, Seed Bomb, another important move for Trevenant, got nerfed a couple of seasons back. That put this monster out of the Pokemon GO PvP meta for some time, but it is gradually peeking its head back in the scene.

When it comes to Decidueye, we have Astonish as the preferred Fast move. Leafage, along with Astonish, is a decent attack. While they are not great, both of them get the job done without feeling underwhelming. However, Astonish, along with Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle, can defeat Trevenant but Leafage cannot.

When you compare Decidueye’s Charged moves with Trevenant, the former is going to receive Frenzy Plant along with Spirit Shackle in the upcoming Rowlett Community Day event.

Frenzy Plant is a hard-hitting Grass-type move and Spirit Shackle is going to be a unique addition to Decidueye’s movepool. This monster also has access to Brave Bird, which gives it good elemental typing coverage.

Spirit Shackle also has the ability to debuff your opponent, but it is not known how this mechanic will work or how often we will see a debuff on enemy monsters.

So, while Decidueye is very competitive in comparison with Trevenant, we will have to see how it performs in real battles to pass a final verdict on who can be crowned as the winner in this duel.