How to solo defeat Dartrix in Pokemon GO 4-star raids

Dartrix in Pokemon GO will appear as a 4-star raid boss on Rowlet Community Day on January 6, 2024, from 5 pm to 10 pm local time. It is the first evolution stage of the Rowlet line and evolves into Decidueye when fed 100 Candy. Evolving Datrix during this period will give you a Decidueye that knows the exclusive attack Frenzy Plant.

Many trainers might be wondering if Dartrix, as a 4-star Pokemon GO raid boss, can be taken down by solo raiders. The answer is yes. With the optimal counters, you can take down this critter on your own, and this article will tell you how to go about it.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may differ based on various factors.

How to defeat Dartrix raids alone in Pokemon GO

Dartrix is a Grass and Flying-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it has five weaknesses: Flying, Poison, Rock, Fire, and Ice. Of these, Ice-type attacks are the strongest against it since they deal 256% of the base damage in Pokemon GO. Additionally, note that Dartrix resists Ground, Water, Fighting, and Grass-type attacks—so avoid using them.

Dartrix in Pokemon GO has a base Attack of 142 and a base Defense stat of 139. As a 4-star raid boss, the Pocket Monster has 18,543 CP and 9,000 HP to its name, and you will have 180 seconds to defeat it.

Dartrix can use Peck, Razor Leaf, Leafage, and Magical Leaf as its Fast Attack, while its Charged Attack options are Seed Bomb, Energy Ball, and Brave Bird.

You are best off using high-level Ice-type counters with STAB moves if you wish to take down Dartrix on your own within the time limit, as they will do the most damage. Here are the best options:

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow or Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Blizzard

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

If you don't have six Ice-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO that are leveled up, you can use a couple of these critters to fill the space as well:

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Make sure to dodge incoming attacks from time to time to keep your team members safe, and stock up on Max Revives so that you don't waste time separately reviving and healing your team in case it faints.

Please note that Dartrix caught from these raids cannot be shiny, and you must evolve a Shiny Rowlet to get the shiny variant of Dartrix or Decidueye. However, beating one of these raids would lead to increased Rowlet spawns around the Gym with the same shiny chance as during the Community Day hours.

Check out the rest of January 2024's event lineup in Pokemon GO.