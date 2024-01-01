Pokemon GO Rowlett Community Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Rowlett will feature in the first Community Day event of 2024. You can participate in this occasion on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Community Days are known to have a lot of exciting bonuses. So, you should not miss the first big GO event in 2024.

In this article, we will walk you through everything about the Rowlett Community Day to help capitalize on its offerings.

Active bonuses during the Rowlett Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Rowlett in the anime (Image via TPC)

You will get the following bonuses during the Rowlett Community Day event:

You will have increased spawns of Rowlett throughout the duration of the event.

You will get 3x Catch Stardust for catching monsters during this event

You will get 2x Catch Candy for catching Pokemon during this event in GO.

Regular Incense will last for three hours during this event.

All types of Lures will last for three hours during this event.

You can perform an extra Special Trade during the event and a maximum of two on the same day.

All trades will be 50% cheaper during this Community Day event.

How to prepare for the Rowlett Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

You will enjoy a 3x Catch Stardust bonus during the Rowlett Community Day event. With boosted spawns of Rowlett, you can catch as many Pokemon as possible without having to wander.

This calls for a lot of free Pokemon Storage in your inventory. Since the event will run for three hours, you should clean your Pokemon Storage diving in.

Managing Item Storage

Balls in the game (Image via TPC)

You won't need Berries during the Rowlett Community Day event, thanks to a 2x Catch Candy bonus. With this caveat, you will not need to worry about maximizing the Candies of the Pokemon you capture.

Furthermore, the monsters will not be hard to catch. It is advisable to allocate significant amounts of space to balls. Since you will be catching many Pokemon during this event, you should have at least 500 to 700 balls in the inventory.

Try to prioritize Great Balls and Ultra Balls over regular Poke Balls. This will streamline the process of catching Pocket Monsters during the event, as Great Balls and Ultra Balls provide a higher catch rate than regular Poke Balls.

How many Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls should you keep for the Rowlett Community Day event in Pokemon GO

With over 300 Rowletts up for grabs during the Community Day event, anywhere between 500 and 600 balls would be ideal. You can ensure greater odds of success with Great Balls and Ultra Balls.

Should you use Berries to catch Rowlett during the Rowlett Community Day in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, you will not need a lot of Berries during the Rowlett Community Day event.

Should you use Lures and Incenses during the Rowlett Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Using Lures will not be useful as you must move around during the event. The same applies to Incense, as you will already have many Rowletts spawning around you.

100 IV Rowlett Combat Power during Rowlett Community Day in Pokemon GO

Wild Encounter (Weather boosted): 982 CP at level 35

982 CP at level 35 Wild Encounter (Not weather boosted): 907 CP at level 30

Best PvP IVs for Decidueye in Pokemon GO Battle League

Great League: 0/14/11

0/14/11 Ultra League: 0/14/12

0/14/12 Master League: 15/15/15

Best Mega Evolution to use during the Rowlett Community Day event in Pokemon GO

You will want to Mega Evolve a Grass-type monster during the Rowlett Community Day event. One of the following should give you the perks of a Mega Evolution:

Mega Sceptile

Primal Groudon

Mega Venusaur

Pokemon GO Rowlett Community Day exclusive moves for Decidueye

If you evolve Rowlett during the Community Day event, Decidueye will learn Spirit Shackle. This will become its Legacy Charged move.

Spirit Shackle is a Ghost-type Charged move and has the following stats:

Trainer Battle: 50 Power

50 Power Gym and Raid Battles: 70Power

When is the Rowlett Community Day event

As mentioned above, the Rowlett Community Day event will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Where should you play during the Rowlett Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Rowlett family (Image via TPC)

It's usually advisable to play in an area with a dense cluster or distribution of PokeStops. If you live in a rural area, you should try to chalk out a path containing the most PokeStops so you can replenish resources whenever possible.

Is it worth playing the Rowlett Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Since this Community Day brings a lucrative Stardust bonus, you should definitely capitalize on this opportunity.