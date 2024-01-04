Pokemon GO: Rowlet Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day will take place on January 6, 2024, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. During this period, the Grass-type Alolan starter will spawn in large numbers in the wild, and you will have increased odds of encountering its shiny form. Evolving Dartrix into Decidueye till 10 pm local time on this day will also give a Decidueye that knows the exclusive move Frenzy Plant.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about making the most out of Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day from a PvP and PvE perspective.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Is Frenzy Plant Decidueye worth it in Pokemon GO?

Frenzy Plant Decidueye in PvP

For new Pokemon GO players, Frenzy Plant is a 100 base damage Charged Move that costs only 45 energy and comes without any self-debuffs. Since only Grass-type starters can learn this attack, the base damage is effectively 120, making the damage per energy (DPE) close to 3. This outclasses Energy Ball, Decidueye's only other Grass-type Charged Move option by a large margin.

In most situations, Frenzy Plant Decidueye is still outclassed by Trevenant, but if you don't have a version of the spooky plant from Gen VI in your team, the Rowlet Community Day is a great opportunity for you to add a strong Grass and Ghost-type to your team.

Compared to other Frenzy Plant users though, Decidueye fails to make the mark, as it is outclassed by one or more Grass-type starters in the Lead, Switch, and Closer role.

Not only is this move good in PvP battles, but with the exclusive move from Rowlet Community Day, Decidueye becomes much better as a raid and Gym Attacker in Pokemon GO.

It can go head-to-head with most other starter Pokemon in terms of damage output with Frenzy Plant in play. However, the existence of Shadow forms (Shadow Sceptile, Shadow Venusaur, etc.), Mega Evolutions (Mega Sceptile, Mega Venusaur, etc.), and Legendary Pocket Monsters (Kartana, Zarude, and Shaymin), prevent Decidueye from emerging as a top-tier Grass-type attacker, even with Frenzy Plant.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day Classic

Best IV spreads for Rowlet for Great League

0/15/10 - 1497 CP at level 20.5 0/14/11 - 1497 CP at level 20.5 0/13/12 - 1497 CP at level 20.5 0/12/13 - 1497 CP at level 20.5 1/13/11 - 1500 CP at level 20.5

Best IV spreads for Rowlet for Ultra League

0/15/15 - 2497 CP at level 37.5 0/15/12 - 2497 CP at level 38 0/14/13 - 2497 CP at level 38 1/13/14 - 2496 CP at level 38 0/12/15 - 2496 CP at level 38

Best IV spreads for Rowlet for Master League

15/15/15 - 3137 CP at level 50 14/15/15 - 3123 CP at level 50 15/15/14 - 3129 CP at level 50 15/14/15 - 3129 CP at level 50 13/15/15 - 3109 CP at level 50

Is Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

All things considered, Decidueye is a decent back-end pick if you are looking for a Grass-type attacker. As long as you build a strong team around it, it can perform respectably in both PvP and PvE settings. Therefore, you should definitely spend time catching the Grass Quill Pokemon during Rowlet Community Day on January 6, 2023.

