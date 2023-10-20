Pokemon GO Trevenant in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

With the first part of the 2023 Halloween event up and running in Pokemon GO, you will see a surge in the spawn rates of various Ghost-type Pocket Monsters in the game. While there are a few new ones making their debut through this year’s spooky promo, one that is drawing a lot of attention is Shiny Phantump.

It has been added to the game for the first time, and now, players are going to grind for the beautiful shiny. Besides looking good, Phantump’s evolution, Trevenant, is great in the GO Battle League.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Trevenant in GO PvP and PvE.

Best PvE moveset for Trevenant in Pokemon GO

Trevenant, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Trevenant

The best offensive PvE moveset for Trevenant in Pokemon GO would be Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Foul Play as the Charged moves.

Using Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball as the primary moves will allow you to enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This is because Trevenant shares the same Ghost elemental typing with these moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Trevenant

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Sucker Punch and Seed Bomb as the Charged moves, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Trevenant.

Is Trevenant good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Trevenant has a decent moveset. However, it does not have the stats to perform well as a Raid or Gym attacker. Even in terms of defense, it is not the best Ghost-type creature in the market.

Best PvP moveset for Trevenant in Pokemon GO

Trevenant, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Trevenant in GO.

Is Trevenant good in Pokemon GO PvP?

You cannot go wrong with Trevenant in the PvP aspect of the game. It has an interesting elemental typing combination of Ghost and Grass. However, it shines in the Great and Ultra Leagues of the GO Battle League due to its utterly strong moveset.

Since all its effective PvP moves enjoy the STAB, Trevenant can apply a lot of offensive pressure on the enemies, especially because not a lot of creatures have the ability to resist Shadow Ball.

This critter has been at the top of the metagame in the Great and Ultra Leagues for many seasons. It is highly unlikely to change any time soon.

All moves that Trevenant can learn in Pokemon GO

Trevenant, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trevenant is a dual Ghost- and Grass-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Ghost

Fire

Flying

Ice

This Pocket Monster is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Normal

Water

Trevenant can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Sucker Punch

Shadow Claw

Charged moves:

Seed Bomb

Shadow Ball

Foul Play

Best counters for Trevenant in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Blaziken

Rayquaza

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Gengar

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Honchkrow

Yveltal

Reshiram

Shadow Blaziken

Mega Houndoom

Mega Charizard X

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Trevenant.