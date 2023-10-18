How to solo defeat Mega Banette in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids will see the return of Mega Banette in roughly two days. From Friday, October 20, 2023, 10 am local time through Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10 am local time, you will be able to encounter this mega monster in all Mega Raids. So, stack up your Premium Raid Passes, as Mega Banette is not a critter you’d want to miss out on.

In this article, we will look at everything you need to know to solo defeat Mega Banette in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Mega Banette as a Mega Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

Mega Banette, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Mega Raid Boss, this critter will have a Combat Power (CP) of 41,038. Mega Raids are some of the hardest in the game. Even though you should have at least two or three players with you while participating in these raids, it is possible to take down Mega Banette by yourself.

What are the best counters for Mega Banette in Pokemon GO?

Mega Banette is a mono Ghost-type critter and, as a result, is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ghost

Dark

It is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Poison

In Pokemon GO, Mega Banette has the following base statistics:

Attack: 312

Defense: 160

Stamina: 162

The following critters (with their respective Fast + Charged moves) will perform best against Mega Banette as a Raid Boss in GO:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite + Brutal Swing

Bite + Brutal Swing Shadow Tyranitar: Bite + Brutal Swing

Bite + Brutal Swing Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom: Snarl + Foul Play

Snarl + Foul Play Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail + Dragon Ascent

Dragon Tail + Dragon Ascent Tyranitar: Bite + Brutal Swing

Bite + Brutal Swing Primal Groudon: Mud Shot + Precipice Blades

Mud Shot + Precipice Blades Raikou: Thunder Shock + Shadow Ball

Thunder Shock + Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados: Bite + Crunch

Bite + Crunch Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Shadow Ball

You can easily solo defeat Mega Banette in GO’s Mega Raids if you build a roster centered around the aforementioned critters on the list. However, it is important that your creatures are at level 40 or above to be useful against Mega Banette in these raids. If you use low-level counters, you will have a tough time dealing with the pressure from this mega-beast.

Catch CP of Mega Banette in Pokemon GO

You can catch Mega Banette with the following CPs:

Not weather boosted: 1,244 to 1,313 CP at level 20

1,244 to 1,313 CP at level 20 Weather boosted: 1,555 to 1,642 CP at level 25 (Under Foggy weather conditions)

Can Mega Banette be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Banette (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes. After defeating Mega monsters in Mega Raids, they always transform back to their normal form. If you are lucky enough, you will encounter a Shiny Banette after defeating it in a raid.

Once you have a Shiny Banette, you can then Mega Evolve this beast into a Shiny Mega Banette.