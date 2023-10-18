Pokemon GO Mega Banette raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Raids are one of the best ways of gathering Mega Energy in Pokemon GO. The next installment of Mega Raids is going to feature Mega Banette. If you missed out on this unique Ghost-type mega monster, now is the time to buckle up.

Mega Banette is returning to GO’s Mega Raids on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and will be called off on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10 am local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Mega Banette. We will also look at the moveset of this creature so you can plan your raid tactics accordingly.

What are the best monsters to use against Mega Banette in Pokemon GO

Mega Banette (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a mono Ghost-type critter, Mega Banette is not vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings in GO. The Pocket Monsters that work best against this Pokemon should primarily have elemental typings that deal super effective damage to it.

You should consider creatures with the following elemental typings:

Ghost

Dark

Mega Banette is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Poison

Recommended counters to beat Mega Banette in raids:

Mega Tyranitar

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Rayquaza

Tyranitar

Primal Groudon

Groudon

Raikou

Mega Gyarados

Shadow Mewtwo

What are the best moves to beat Mega Banette in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Mega Banette is vulnerable to Ghost- and Dark-type critters. So, moves that belong to these elemental typings will deal super effective damage to Mega Banette.

You can also use moves belonging to the following elemental typings:

Psychic

Dragon

Fire

Water

Electric

Flying

Ground

Steel

Grass

Ice

Bug

Rock

Recommended moves to counter Mega Banette in raids:

Fast moves:

Bite

Lick

Dragon Tail

Psycho Cut

Shadow Claw

Snarl

Hex

Confusion

Zen Headbutt

Astonish

Volt Switch

Mud Shot

Sucker Punch

Charge Beam

Charged moves:

Brutal Swing

Shadow Ball

Dragon Ascent

Foul Play

Crunch

Precipice Blades

Origin Pulse

Outrage

Dark Pulse

Mega Banette’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mega Banette (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Banette comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Hex

Shadow Claw

Charged moves:

Shadow Ball

Dazzling Gleam

Thunder

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Banette in Pokemon GO

Mega Banette will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,555 to 1,642 at level 25 with Rainy or Snowy weather

1,555 to 1,642 at level 25 with Rainy or Snowy weather Non-weather boosted: 1,244 to 1,313 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Mega Banette in Pokemon GO?

It is possible to solo defeat Mega Banette in the game. You can go through this article for more details.