Pokemon GO Mega Banette raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Raids are one of the best ways of gathering Mega Energy in Pokemon GO. The next installment of Mega Raids is going to feature Mega Banette. If you missed out on this unique Ghost-type mega monster, now is the time to buckle up.
Mega Banette is returning to GO’s Mega Raids on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and will be called off on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10 am local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Mega Banette. We will also look at the moveset of this creature so you can plan your raid tactics accordingly.
What are the best monsters to use against Mega Banette in Pokemon GO
Being a mono Ghost-type critter, Mega Banette is not vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings in GO. The Pocket Monsters that work best against this Pokemon should primarily have elemental typings that deal super effective damage to it.
You should consider creatures with the following elemental typings:
- Ghost
- Dark
Mega Banette is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Normal
- Poison
Recommended counters to beat Mega Banette in raids:
- Mega Tyranitar
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Rayquaza
- Tyranitar
- Primal Groudon
- Groudon
- Raikou
- Mega Gyarados
- Shadow Mewtwo
What are the best moves to beat Mega Banette in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Mega Banette is vulnerable to Ghost- and Dark-type critters. So, moves that belong to these elemental typings will deal super effective damage to Mega Banette.
You can also use moves belonging to the following elemental typings:
- Psychic
- Dragon
- Fire
- Water
- Electric
- Flying
- Ground
- Steel
- Grass
- Ice
- Bug
- Rock
Recommended moves to counter Mega Banette in raids:
Fast moves:
- Bite
- Lick
- Dragon Tail
- Psycho Cut
- Shadow Claw
- Snarl
- Hex
- Confusion
- Zen Headbutt
- Astonish
- Volt Switch
- Mud Shot
- Sucker Punch
- Charge Beam
Charged moves:
- Brutal Swing
- Shadow Ball
- Dragon Ascent
- Foul Play
- Crunch
- Precipice Blades
- Origin Pulse
- Outrage
- Dark Pulse
Mega Banette’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Mega Banette comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Hex
- Shadow Claw
Charged moves:
- Shadow Ball
- Dazzling Gleam
- Thunder
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Banette in Pokemon GO
Mega Banette will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,555 to 1,642 at level 25 with Rainy or Snowy weather
- Non-weather boosted: 1,244 to 1,313 at level 20
Can you solo defeat Mega Banette in Pokemon GO?
It is possible to solo defeat Mega Banette in the game. You can go through this article for more details.