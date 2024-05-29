Pokemon GO Marshadow: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Marshadow is making its Pokemon GO debut, and many might wonder what this Pocket Monster's best movesets are in actual battles. This critter will be appearing during the GO Fest 2024 in regional locations from May 30, 2024, and will be available globally on July 13 and July 14, 2024. This critter will arrive in the game as a part of the Special Research and can be encountered only once.

This article will offer all the information you need regarding Marshadow in Pokemon GO and its best possible moveset. It will also mention some counters to use against this creature.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

The best movesets for Marshadow in Pokemon GO

Marshadow is set to arrive soon (Image via Niantic)

If you plan to use Marshadow in your PvP or PvE battle teams in Pokemon GO, equipping the critter with its best possible moves, and knowing what can counter it is important.

All learnable moves for Marshadow

Being a dual Fighting and Ghost-type Pocket Monster, the creature has access to the following moves:

Fast Moves

Counter

Poison Jab

Sucker Punch

Charged Moves

Close Combat

Rock Slide

Ice Punch

Thunder Punch

Fire Punch

Marshadow's best PvE moveset

For PvE battles, Marshadow's best moveset in Pokemon GO would be a combination of Counter + Close Combat, which has the maximum DPS output (16.31) and total damage output (515.1) for the critter. This is advantageous because these moves can potentially be a Fighting-type STAB combo. That said, it's worth noting that Close Combat reduces the critter's defense by one-third.

If your opponent has resistance to Fighting-type moves, you may utilize a combination of Counter + Ice Punch, which can be effective against other types of Pokemon.

Marshadow's best PvP moveset

Marshadow can be a decent pick for PvP battles in Pokemon GO, and the moves you should focus on are Counter + Close Combat + Ice Punch. Counter is one of the most useful Fighting-type Fast Moves in the game and can stack up energy for the Charged Moves pretty fast.

However, keep an eye on the debuff caused by Close Combat, as that can make Marshadow susceptible to enemy attacks, especially from Fairy and other Ghost-types.

Best Marshadow counters in Pokemon GO

Blacephalon can be a potential counter for Marshadow (Image via TPC)

Marshadow is a dual Fighting- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster and has four main weaknesses. It takes increased damage from the following types:

Fairy

Flying

Ghost

Psychic

There are quite a few Pokemon that can counter Marshadow and take advantage of these type-weaknesses. Some of the best options to counter a well built Marshadow are provided below.

Best Pokemon Counters for Marshadow

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Necrozma

Banette

Gardevoir

Blacephalon

Blaziken

Dragonite

Darmanitan

Ursaring

Gourgeist

Grumpig

Cofagrigus

Articuno

Tsareena

Celesteela

Crawdaunt

Galarian Rapidash

Lugia

Best move counters (Fast)

Psycho Cut

Confusion

Zen Headbutt

Extrasensory

Air Slash

Wing Attack

Gust

Lick

Hex

Astonish

Shadow Claw

Charm

Fairy Wind

Best move counters (Charged)

Psystrike

Psychic

Future Sight

Brave Bird

Hurricane

Sky Attack

Aeroblast

Shadow Ball

Moonblast

Dazzling Gleam

Play Rough

Draining Kiss

Is Marshadow good in Pokemon GO?

Marshadow can be good as an Attacker (Image via TPC)

Marshadow is, surprisingly, a decent attacker in Pokemon GO. It has an Attack stat of 265 and a focus on fast moves that can create pressure and help build energy easily. Its versatility with strong fast and charged attacks can often be a headache for opponents, forcing one to make switches and potentially change their battle plan.

In comparison to this creature's attack stat, its Defense (190) and Stamina (207) are quite low, which can make it fragile to some extent. Although this Pokemon isn't a glass cannon, Marshadow's strength and effectiveness rely on how well a trainer can handle it during a battle. In the right hands, this monster can be an incredible force and a menace to play against.