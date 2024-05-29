Pokemon GO Marshadow: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Marshadow is making its Pokemon GO debut, and many might wonder what this Pocket Monster's best movesets are in actual battles. This critter will be appearing during the GO Fest 2024 in regional locations from May 30, 2024, and will be available globally on July 13 and July 14, 2024. This critter will arrive in the game as a part of the Special Research and can be encountered only once.
This article will offer all the information you need regarding Marshadow in Pokemon GO and its best possible moveset. It will also mention some counters to use against this creature.
The best movesets for Marshadow in Pokemon GO
If you plan to use Marshadow in your PvP or PvE battle teams in Pokemon GO, equipping the critter with its best possible moves, and knowing what can counter it is important.
All learnable moves for Marshadow
Being a dual Fighting and Ghost-type Pocket Monster, the creature has access to the following moves:
Fast Moves
- Counter
- Poison Jab
- Sucker Punch
Charged Moves
- Close Combat
- Rock Slide
- Ice Punch
- Thunder Punch
- Fire Punch
Marshadow's best PvE moveset
For PvE battles, Marshadow's best moveset in Pokemon GO would be a combination of Counter + Close Combat, which has the maximum DPS output (16.31) and total damage output (515.1) for the critter. This is advantageous because these moves can potentially be a Fighting-type STAB combo. That said, it's worth noting that Close Combat reduces the critter's defense by one-third.
If your opponent has resistance to Fighting-type moves, you may utilize a combination of Counter + Ice Punch, which can be effective against other types of Pokemon.
Marshadow's best PvP moveset
Marshadow can be a decent pick for PvP battles in Pokemon GO, and the moves you should focus on are Counter + Close Combat + Ice Punch. Counter is one of the most useful Fighting-type Fast Moves in the game and can stack up energy for the Charged Moves pretty fast.
However, keep an eye on the debuff caused by Close Combat, as that can make Marshadow susceptible to enemy attacks, especially from Fairy and other Ghost-types.
Best Marshadow counters in Pokemon GO
Marshadow is a dual Fighting- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster and has four main weaknesses. It takes increased damage from the following types:
- Fairy
- Flying
- Ghost
- Psychic
There are quite a few Pokemon that can counter Marshadow and take advantage of these type-weaknesses. Some of the best options to counter a well built Marshadow are provided below.
Best Pokemon Counters for Marshadow
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Necrozma
- Banette
- Gardevoir
- Blacephalon
- Blaziken
- Dragonite
- Darmanitan
- Ursaring
- Gourgeist
- Grumpig
- Cofagrigus
- Articuno
- Tsareena
- Celesteela
- Crawdaunt
- Galarian Rapidash
- Lugia
Best move counters (Fast)
- Psycho Cut
- Confusion
- Zen Headbutt
- Extrasensory
- Air Slash
- Wing Attack
- Gust
- Lick
- Hex
- Astonish
- Shadow Claw
- Charm
- Fairy Wind
Best move counters (Charged)
- Psystrike
- Psychic
- Future Sight
- Brave Bird
- Hurricane
- Sky Attack
- Aeroblast
- Shadow Ball
- Moonblast
- Dazzling Gleam
- Play Rough
- Draining Kiss
Is Marshadow good in Pokemon GO?
Marshadow is, surprisingly, a decent attacker in Pokemon GO. It has an Attack stat of 265 and a focus on fast moves that can create pressure and help build energy easily. Its versatility with strong fast and charged attacks can often be a headache for opponents, forcing one to make switches and potentially change their battle plan.
In comparison to this creature's attack stat, its Defense (190) and Stamina (207) are quite low, which can make it fragile to some extent. Although this Pokemon isn't a glass cannon, Marshadow's strength and effectiveness rely on how well a trainer can handle it during a battle. In the right hands, this monster can be an incredible force and a menace to play against.