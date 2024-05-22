5 good Pokemon GO PvP picks you can catch in Ultra Space Wonders

Pokemon GO's Ultra Space Wonders is just a few days away, and players across the globe are gearing up for the new Raid Bosses. However, there will be a multitude of other creatures who will make an appearance outside of these fights. While the Ultra Beasts are a big attraction, other rare and valuable Pocket Monsters will also be spawning during the event.

With this in mind, many players interested in the mobile title's competitive scene may want to know if there will be any good battlers available throughout Ultra Space Wonders' duration (May 23, 2024, to May 28, 2024).

Here are five Pocket Monsters that Pokemon GO battle fans should keep an eye out for.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 excellent PvP Pokemon available during Pokemon GO's Ultra Space Wonders event

1) Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Sneasel evolves into Sneasler (Image via Game Freak)

Hisuian Sneasel will be available during Pokemon GO's Ultra Space Wonders event through One-Star Raid Battles. These fights are the easiest the game has to offer, so players can quickly finish them by themselves. Additionally, those who are lucky enough may encounter the creature's rare shiny variant after defeating it.

Hisuian Sneasel is incredibly valuable as it evolves into Sneasler, one of the most versatile battlers in the game. The Pocket Monster is a great choice for all three main competitive tiers of play. It is also one of the few Poison and Fighting-type critters in the franchise, which makes for a potent offensive combination.

2) Dratini

Dratini evolves into Dragonite, the original Pseudo-Legendary (Image via Game Freak)

Dratini is the rarest wild spawn available during Ultra Space Wonders. Being a pure Dragon-type Pokemon, it will have a much higher chance of spawning during windy weather. Once players find an area with these conditions, they should use Incenses and Lure Modules to make finding the creature easier.

Dratini eventually evolves into Dragonite, one of the best battlers in Pokemon GO's Master and Ultra Leagues. It also gains an additional Flying typing, which makes it vulnerable to Ice-type attacks. However, this Pocket Monster has an incredibly high stat pool and potent move options.

3) Croagunk

Croagunk evolves into Toxicroak, the other Poison and Fighting-type in the franchise (Image via Game Freak)

Croagunk is another wild spawn that players can find throughout Ultra Space Wonders. Given its Poison and Fighting typing, the critter will have the best chance of spawning in areas experiencing cloudy weather. The effect increases the likelihood of Pocket Monsters featuring both of its elements spawning.

Croagunk evolves into Toxicroak. While Toxicroak may not be as versatile as Sneasler, it is much more viable in the Great League, which is the format prefered by most players. This is mostly due to its high attack stat, as well as access to Poison-, Fighting-, and Ground-type attacks, giving it perfect coverage against most of the meta.

4) Paldean Wooper

Paldean Wooper evolves into the Great League's best Ground-type stamina tank

Paldean Wooper is one of the regional variants that will be available through One-Star Raid Battles during Ultra Space Wonders. It is a Poison and Ground-type creature, so players will want to bring their best Water-type Pocket Monsters to take it down as soon as possible. Additionally, its shiny variant is available from these battles.

Paldean Wooper evolves into Clodsire. It may not be the best pick for the Ultra or Master League, but its low combat power limit means it is one of the best defensive options players can have if they intend on taking on the Great League.

5) Pidgeot

Pidgeot is arguably one of the best Flying-types in Pokemon GO thanks to its access to Feather Dance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pidgeot is the Mega Raid Boss that will be in rotation during Pokemon GO's Ultra Space Wonders event. Upon beating it, players will receive Mega Energy and a chance to catch a wild Pidgeot. This Raid Boss also has the chance to appear in its shiny variant in the encounter following its defeat.

Pidgeot is one of the best offensive Flying-type Pokemon players can use in both the Great and Ultra Leagues. This is thanks to its access to both Brave Bird and Feather Dance, which allow it to deal damage and debuff opponents, respectively.