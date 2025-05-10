Pokemon GO: 10 best Ice-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, using Ice-type Pokemon is a bit of a double-edged sword. Ice is perhaps one of the most defensively poor types out there, with a resistance only to itself. However, it makes up for this with an amazing offensive profile. Ice-type Pokemon can hit multiple common offensive types for super effective damage. This includes Flying, Ground, Grass, and Dragon.

In this article, we will look at the best Ice-type Pokemon for players to consider using in Pokemon GO. This will include their stats, their move pools, and whether they are good in PvP, PvE, or both.

10 best Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

10) Avalugg

Avalugg in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 196

196 Defense: 240

240 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 3615

Fast Attacks: Ice Fang and Bite

Charged Attacks: Icy Wind, Avalanche, Earthquake, Mirror Coat, Body Slam, and Crunch

Avalugg's main claim to fame is its massive defense stat of 240. This lets it be an amazing wall in Gyms. It's also pretty decent as an Ice-type attacker during Raids, though it struggles in PvP.

9) Weavile

Weavile in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 243

243 Defense: 171

171 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3397

Fast Attacks: Ice Shard, Snarl, and Feint Attack

Charged Attacks: Triple Axel, Avalanche, Foul Play, and Focus Blast

Weavile is the opposite of Avalugg, as it is focused on offense. But this offense is mostly useful in PvE, as an Ice-type attacker in Gyms and Raids. However, its frail nature hinders it in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

8) Glaceon

Glaceon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 205

205 Stamina: 163

163 Max CP: 3535

Fast Attacks: Frost Breath and Ice Shard

Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Icy Wind, Avalanche, Last Resort*, and Water Pulse* (* indicates Legacy Move)

Glaceon is much better in Pokemon GO than its mainline games counterpart. This is because there isn't a Speed stat in this game, alleviating this Eeveelution's biggest weakness. This lets Glaceon act as a powerful Ice-type in Gyms and Raids.

7) Cetitan

Cetitan in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 208

208 Defense: 123

123 Stamina: 347

347 Max CP: 3519

Fast Attacks: Ice Shard, Powder Snow, and Tackle

Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Avalanche, and Body Slam

Cetitan's most useful stat is its high Stamina stat, a whopping 347. This lets it act as an amazing Gym Defender, holding off attackers for days. Its attack stat isn't too shabby either, letting it act as a decent Ice-type attacker in Pokemon GO.

6) Kyurem

Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 246

246 Defense: 170

170 Stamina: 245

245 Max CP: 4041

Fast Attacks: Steel Wing and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Glaciate*, Blizzard, Draco Meteor, and Dragon Claw

Kyurem's main claim to fame in Pokemon GO is its signature move Glaciate. This is a 60 damage move that uses 40 energy, letting it work as an attacker in Gyms and Raids. It is also useful in the Master League of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

5) Galarian Darmanitan Standard Mode

Galarian Darmanitan in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 263

263 Defense: 114

114 Stamina: 233

233 Max CP: 3511

Fast Attacks: Ice Fang and Tackle

Charged Attacks: Ice Punch, Avalanche, Overheat, and Superpower

Galarian Darmanitan is a glass cannon. While it has a low Defense stat, causing it to get KO'd in a few hits, it deals massive damage with its high Attack stat. Players must consider using Darmanitan as an aggressive option up front or as a revenge killer.

4) Mamoswine

Mamoswine in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 247

247 Defense: 146

146 Stamina: 242

242 Max CP: 3763

Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Powder Snow

Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear, Avalanche, High Horsepower, Bulldoze, Stone Edge, and Ancient Power*

Mamoswine is a potent Ground-type attacker as well as an amazing Ice-type. Not only does it excel in Gyms and Raids, but it is an amazing counter to top-tier threats in the Master League, like Zygarde Complete Forme, Therian Forme Landorus, and Rhyperior.

3) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 254

254 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 229

229 Max CP: 4013

Fast Attacks: Ice Fang and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Icy Wind, Avalanche, Blizzard, Outrage, and Dragon Claw

As a pseudo Legendary, Baxcalibur can deal massive damage just on its STAB moves and stats alone. It is better as an Ice-type attacker in PvE, since even though it can be a useful choice in the Pokemon GO Master League, any competent Steel-type at that level will shut it down completely.

2) Black Kyurem

Black Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 245

245 Max CP: 5206

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Freeze Shock, Blizzard, Fusion Bolt, Outrage, Iron Hand, and Stone Edge

Black Kyurem is not only one of the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO but also an excellent Ice-type attacker. It has multiple useful Charged Moves to help it out, including Electric coverage in the form of Fusion Bolt and the STAB move Freeze Shock. This helps it dominate in Gyms, Raids, and the Master League.

1) White Kyurem

White Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 245

245 Max CP: 5206

Fast Attacks: Ice Fang, Steel Wing, and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Ice Burn, Blizzard, Fusion Flare, Dragon Pulse, Ancient Power, and Focus Blast

While Black Kyurem may be a better Dragon-type attacker, there's no denying that White Kyurem is the superior Ice-type attacker. This is because of its unique Charged Move, Ice Burn, which deals 90 damage for 50 energy. As a result, White Kyurem is an amazing attacker in Raids and the Pokemon GO Master League.

