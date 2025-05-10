Pokemon GO: 10 best Ice-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, using Ice-type Pokemon is a bit of a double-edged sword. Ice is perhaps one of the most defensively poor types out there, with a resistance only to itself. However, it makes up for this with an amazing offensive profile. Ice-type Pokemon can hit multiple common offensive types for super effective damage. This includes Flying, Ground, Grass, and Dragon.
In this article, we will look at the best Ice-type Pokemon for players to consider using in Pokemon GO. This will include their stats, their move pools, and whether they are good in PvP, PvE, or both.
10 best Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO
10) Avalugg
Base Stats
- Attack: 196
- Defense: 240
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 3615
Fast Attacks: Ice Fang and Bite
Charged Attacks: Icy Wind, Avalanche, Earthquake, Mirror Coat, Body Slam, and Crunch
Avalugg's main claim to fame is its massive defense stat of 240. This lets it be an amazing wall in Gyms. It's also pretty decent as an Ice-type attacker during Raids, though it struggles in PvP.
9) Weavile
Base Stats
- Attack: 243
- Defense: 171
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3397
Fast Attacks: Ice Shard, Snarl, and Feint Attack
Charged Attacks: Triple Axel, Avalanche, Foul Play, and Focus Blast
Weavile is the opposite of Avalugg, as it is focused on offense. But this offense is mostly useful in PvE, as an Ice-type attacker in Gyms and Raids. However, its frail nature hinders it in the Pokemon GO Battle League.
8) Glaceon
Base Stats
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 163
- Max CP: 3535
Fast Attacks: Frost Breath and Ice Shard
Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Icy Wind, Avalanche, Last Resort*, and Water Pulse* (* indicates Legacy Move)
Glaceon is much better in Pokemon GO than its mainline games counterpart. This is because there isn't a Speed stat in this game, alleviating this Eeveelution's biggest weakness. This lets Glaceon act as a powerful Ice-type in Gyms and Raids.
7) Cetitan
Base Stats
- Attack: 208
- Defense: 123
- Stamina: 347
- Max CP: 3519
Fast Attacks: Ice Shard, Powder Snow, and Tackle
Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Avalanche, and Body Slam
Cetitan's most useful stat is its high Stamina stat, a whopping 347. This lets it act as an amazing Gym Defender, holding off attackers for days. Its attack stat isn't too shabby either, letting it act as a decent Ice-type attacker in Pokemon GO.
6) Kyurem
Base Stats
- Attack: 246
- Defense: 170
- Stamina: 245
- Max CP: 4041
Fast Attacks: Steel Wing and Dragon Breath
Charged Attacks: Glaciate*, Blizzard, Draco Meteor, and Dragon Claw
Kyurem's main claim to fame in Pokemon GO is its signature move Glaciate. This is a 60 damage move that uses 40 energy, letting it work as an attacker in Gyms and Raids. It is also useful in the Master League of the Pokemon GO Battle League.
5) Galarian Darmanitan Standard Mode
Base Stats
- Attack: 263
- Defense: 114
- Stamina: 233
- Max CP: 3511
Fast Attacks: Ice Fang and Tackle
Charged Attacks: Ice Punch, Avalanche, Overheat, and Superpower
Galarian Darmanitan is a glass cannon. While it has a low Defense stat, causing it to get KO'd in a few hits, it deals massive damage with its high Attack stat. Players must consider using Darmanitan as an aggressive option up front or as a revenge killer.
4) Mamoswine
Base Stats
- Attack: 247
- Defense: 146
- Stamina: 242
- Max CP: 3763
Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Powder Snow
Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear, Avalanche, High Horsepower, Bulldoze, Stone Edge, and Ancient Power*
Mamoswine is a potent Ground-type attacker as well as an amazing Ice-type. Not only does it excel in Gyms and Raids, but it is an amazing counter to top-tier threats in the Master League, like Zygarde Complete Forme, Therian Forme Landorus, and Rhyperior.
3) Baxcalibur
Base Stats
- Attack: 254
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 229
- Max CP: 4013
Fast Attacks: Ice Fang and Dragon Breath
Charged Attacks: Icy Wind, Avalanche, Blizzard, Outrage, and Dragon Claw
As a pseudo Legendary, Baxcalibur can deal massive damage just on its STAB moves and stats alone. It is better as an Ice-type attacker in PvE, since even though it can be a useful choice in the Pokemon GO Master League, any competent Steel-type at that level will shut it down completely.
2) Black Kyurem
Base Stats
- Attack: 310
- Defense: 183
- Stamina: 245
- Max CP: 5206
Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Shadow Claw
Charged Attacks: Freeze Shock, Blizzard, Fusion Bolt, Outrage, Iron Hand, and Stone Edge
Black Kyurem is not only one of the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO but also an excellent Ice-type attacker. It has multiple useful Charged Moves to help it out, including Electric coverage in the form of Fusion Bolt and the STAB move Freeze Shock. This helps it dominate in Gyms, Raids, and the Master League.
1) White Kyurem
Base Stats
- Attack: 310
- Defense: 183
- Stamina: 245
- Max CP: 5206
Fast Attacks: Ice Fang, Steel Wing, and Dragon Breath
Charged Attacks: Ice Burn, Blizzard, Fusion Flare, Dragon Pulse, Ancient Power, and Focus Blast
While Black Kyurem may be a better Dragon-type attacker, there's no denying that White Kyurem is the superior Ice-type attacker. This is because of its unique Charged Move, Ice Burn, which deals 90 damage for 50 energy. As a result, White Kyurem is an amazing attacker in Raids and the Pokemon GO Master League.
