How to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO was released at the start of GO Fest 2020 as a reward for defeating Giovanni. In May 2023, it was available in 5-star raids for the first time. This also marked the release of its shiny variant. Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pocket Monsters in the franchise, making Shadow Mewtwo one of the title's most sought-after critters.

This article gives you an overview of how to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Shadow Mewtwo is one of the most powerful attackers in the game (Image via TPC)

You can get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO in two ways: first, it is available as a reward for defeating Giovanni during specific events; second, it can be caught from 5-star Shadow Raids. Unfortunately, it is not possible to trade Shadow Pokemon, so catching Shadow Mewtwo directly is your only option.

During the Pokemon GO World of Wonders season, Shadow Mewtwo will appear as a 5-star Shadow Raid Boss on March 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, i.e., the last Saturday and Sunday of the month, between 6 am and 10 pm local time. Presently, this is the only way to get your hands on Shadow Mewtwo.

Here are some of Shadow Mewtwo's counters:

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Oirgin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Vocarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

You can also check out our extensive Shadow Mewtwo raid guide for tips and tricks.

Can Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Regular and Shiny Mewtwo (Image via TPC)

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO has a 1-in-20 chance of being shiny when you encounter it after the raid battles. This means every encounter with the Legendary Pocket Monster has a 5% of turning out to be shiny. Note that you are guaranteed one shiny encounter if you defeat it 20 times in raids.

