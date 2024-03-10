Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Players might be looking for a Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo raid guide as the fearsome Legendary returns to raids. This form of the critter was released on July 26, 2020, but it debuted as a 5-star raid boss in the game in May 2023, when its shiny form was also released. This time, the creature will be available on March 30 and 31, 2024, between 6 am and 10 pm local time.

This Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo raid guide covers everything you need to know on the subject.

Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo: Weaknesses and resistances

Expand Tweet

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO is a Psychic-type Pocket Monster and, hence, is weak to the following types:

Ghost

Dark

Bug

The elemental types that aren't very effective on Shadow Mewtwo are:

Psychic

Fighting

As a 5-star raid boss, it has the following stats:

Combat Power: 54,148

Attack: 315

Defense: 197

Stamina: 15,000 HP

Fast Attacks: Confusion, Psycho Cut

Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Focus Blast, Ice Beam, Psychic, Thunderbolt

You will have 300 seconds to take down this formidable raid boss. Like other raids, up to 20 participants can take part in the one for Shadow Mewtwo.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo raid

The best counters to Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO are Dark-types, as they take the least damage from its Psychic-type attacks while hitting the Pocket Monster super-effectively. That said, Ghost and Bug-types are also highly effective.

Best Dark-type counters to Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Best Ghost-type counters to Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Oirgin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Best Bug-type counters to Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Vocarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo catch CP and shiny availability

Regular and Shiny Mewtwo (Image via TPC)

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO can be captured at the following minimum and maximum CP depending on the weather:

No weather boost: 2,294 - 2,387 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Weather boosted (windy): 2,868 - 2,984 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Shadow Mewtwo can be shiny when encountered in Shadow raids.

Tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo raids

Keep the following things in mind for the best results when taking part in Shadow Mewtwo raids in Pokemon GO:

Join a Party with your friends to increase your damage output.

Cycle your Mega Evolutions to get the most out of the damage boost they grant.

Stock up on Purified Gems and use them generously, as an Enraged Shadow Mewtwo is nearly invincible.

Have a sufficient number of Max revives to maximize your efficiency as every second counts.

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters