Can you trade Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO first introduced Shiny Mew on February 20, 2021, through a Special Research called “All-in-One #151.” This was a paid Special Research that trainers with the GO Tour: Kanto ticket had access to. In the wake of its 7th anniversary, Niantic decided to bring back this elusive creature to the game, giving everyone another chance to add Shiny Mew to their Pokedex.

However, like the first launch, Shiny Mew was locked behind a paywall that you could access during the 7th anniversary Masterwork Research called “All-inOne #151.” It is basically the same research as you will have to go through the tedious tasks as the previous iteration.

In this article, we take a look at the possibilities of trading the Shiny Mew with other trainers after registering one in your Pokemon GO account.

Shiny Mew cannot be traded in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mew Ticket was available for $5 (Image via Niantic)

Like most mythical beasts in the game, you will not be able to trade Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO. Since it has been a strict rule since the introduction of these creatures in the game, it is highly unlikely that Niantic will implement a change anytime soon.

Can you trade Mew in Pokemon GO?

Mew as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew was introduced back in 2018. You must complete the “A Mythical Discovery” Special Research to encounter this cute critter in the game. Like its shiny variant, GO does not allow you to trade Mew with other trainers as it is of the mythical variety.

How to trade Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Trading is fairly simple in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you want to trade with someone, Follow these steps to trade with someone:

Step 1: Add the trainer you want to trade with as your friend in the game. To do so, you must provide them with your 12-digit “Friend Code” or ask them to provide you with theirs. Tap on your avatar in the bottom left of your screen and then go to the “Friends” section. Click on “Add Friend” and enter your friend’s code in the white box.

Step 2: Once your friend accepts your request, you will have to send them a gift to increase your friendship level in the game. Pokemon GO requires you to reach the level of “Good Friends” before you can trade Pocket Monsters.

Step 3: You must be within 100-300 meters of your friend to initiate a trade with them. Once that is done, send a trade invitation by visiting their profile and clicking on the “Trade” button.

Step 4: Select the Pokemon you want to trade and then click on “Next.” Once you are on the trading screen, you will see many details surrounding the critters involved in the trade. Then, all you have to do is click on “Confirm.”

Stardust requirement for trading in Pokemon GO

Stardust is one of the most important resources in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Your Stardust requirement depends entirely on the level of friendship that you have with the person you want to trade. Keeping that in mind, the following table will tell you how much Stardust you need for the various beasts in the game:

Good Friends (Friends for 1 day) Great Friends (Friends for 7 days) Ultra Friends (Friends for 30 days) Best Friends (Friends for 90 days) Regular Pokemon registered for both trainers 100 100 100 100 Legendary or Shiny Pokemon registered for both trainers 20,000 16,000 1,600 800 Regular Pokemon not registered for one of the two trainers 20,000 16,000 1,600 800 Legendary or Shiny Pokemon not registered for one of the two trainers 1,000,000 800,000 80,000 40,000

What are the trade limitations of Pokemon GO?

Trading is a fundamental feature of the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

These are some of the limitations that you will face while trading:

You cannot trade with friends that are more than 300 meters away from you.

You cannot trade Pokemon that have already been traded once.

You cannot trade mythical creatures like Mew, Zarude, Jirachi, Keldeo, and several others.

You will not be able to trade if you or your friends do not have enough Stardust

