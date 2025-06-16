Pokemon GO hints Golden Bottle Cap: What does it mean?

Fans are constantly anticipating what will be added to Pokemon GO's ever-expanding gameplay, which has a long history of integrating items from the mainline games. Golden Bottle Caps, a potent item from the core series that will debut in Pokemon GO, as officially announced in the recent NAIC.

The way we approach training and fighting may change significantly as a result of this development since trainers are always looking for ways to improve their Pokemon's performance.

However, what are Golden Bottle Caps exactly, and why could they be a game-changer among Pokemon GO players? Let's examine the significance of this new addition, its operation, and what players can anticipate when it launches later this month.

What are Golden Bottle Caps in Pokemon GO?

As part of the Ancients Recovered event, Golden Bottle Caps will be added to Pokemon GO on June 28, 2025. They serve the same purpose as in the main series games, which is Hyper Training, which enables trainers to increase their Pokemon's stats.

More precisely, trainers can boost any Buddy Pokemon's Attack, Defense, and HP stats by using the Golden Bottle Cap. Players will have up to 365 days after using this item to finish a number of Hyper Training-related tasks. In order to increase a Pokemon's Individual Values (IVs).

During the Ancients Recovered event, the Gold Deluxe Pass, a premium offering, will be the first to offer this game-changing item. The pass is the only verified method to get the item at launch, according to official sources.

Will Pokemon GO Golden Bottle Caps be free?

Although the item's availability through the premium Gold Deluxe Pass has been confirmed by the devs, it is unclear if players in the free tier will have access. It's generally accepted that Golden Bottle Caps will mostly be restricted to paid features based on community discussion and trends with other premium items (such as the Lucky Trinket).

They might occasionally be given away for free during events or promotions, perhaps as one-time presents to test out the feature, but these are anticipated to be infrequent.

Additionally, there is conjecture that Silver Bottle Caps, a weaker version of the mainline games, may appear in the free tier or via lower-tier passes. However, the golden version appears to be intended for those who are prepared to pay for it if you're looking for the bigger stat boosts.

Golden Bottle Caps in Pokemon GO: Hyper Training speculations

Golden Bottle Caps that will be introduced in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon must be set as a buddy to enable using a Golden Bottle Cap. Players anticipate completing a variety of Buddy-related tasks in order to unlock each stat upgrade, though the precise requirements have not yet been fully specified. This might consist of:

Walking a specific distance

Earning Buddy hearts

Completing a certain number of battles

Engaging with your Buddy Pokemon through various interactions

The Pokemon itself doesn't seem to have a level limit, but completing the Hyper Training tasks will take time and effort.

One of the biggest changes to GO's stat system in years may be the addition of Golden Bottle Caps. Although it probably has a paywall, it offers trainers a more straightforward path to honing their Pokemon for raids, PvP, or personal favorites.

Players should monitor the Gold Deluxe Pass's structure and upcoming event details as the item's June 28 release draws near. This addition will undoubtedly affect how you value and train your best Pokemon, regardless of whether you invest in premium features or use free-to-play trainers.

