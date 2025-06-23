Is the Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered Deluxe Pass worth it?

Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered event is turning up to be full of special rewards and innovative new elements. Players around the globe are confronted once more with the question on everyone's mind: is the GO Pass Deluxe worth buying?

Only available for a limited time, this premium path provides both enhanced rewards and inclusion in a revolutionary mechanism — Hyper Training. Let's see what both the standard and Deluxe GO Passes entail and if the US $19.99 upgrade is worth investing in during the Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered event.

Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered: Event overview

The legendary giants as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered event starts on Monday, June 23, 2025, 10 am and ends on Sunday, June 29, 2025, 6 pm local time. All players will be given the regular GO Pass for free, which allows them to redeem rewards by gathering GO Points from daily activities and event challenges.

Premium choice, GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered, is priced at US $19.99 and adds all the standard rewards, a larger list of exclusive bonuses, avatar accessories, as well as access the the new Gold Bottle Cap - that enables a new system known as Hyper Training.

What do you get with the free Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered Pass

As you move through the standard Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered GO Pass, players get to unlock the following rewards:

Encounters with legendary Titans like Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regieleki, and Regidrago , each with a unique special background

, each with a unique special background Event-themed Dapper Pikachu in red, blue, or yellow accents

in red, blue, or yellow accents Essential resources such as Stardust, XP, Poke Balls, and Candy

All encounters have a chance to be Shiny

Additional GO Points can be earned daily, capped at 1,000 points per day until June 27. The cap is lifted for the weekend (June 28–29)

This track is entirely free and offers great value just for participating in the event.

What makes the Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered Deluxe Pass stand out?

Gold Bottle Cap as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting the Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered GO Pass Deluxe unlocks everything listed above, along with a vastly larger reward pool. The highlights are:

Gold Bottle Cap – a debuting rare item that initiates Hyper Training, allowing you to max out a Pokemon’s stats (HP, Attack, and Defense)

– a debuting rare item that initiates Hyper Training, allowing you to max out a Pokemon’s stats (HP, Attack, and Defense) Zacian and Zamazenta Mask avatar items

avatar items Other items like Incense, Lucky Eggs, Lure Modules, and Incubators

Candy XL and more resources

and more resources Major Milestone bonuses unlocked as you level up

Some of the key milestone rewards include:

Rank 10 : One extra daily Raid Pass from Gym Photo Discs

: One extra daily Raid Pass from Gym Photo Discs Rank 20 : Double Candy from Egg hatches

: Double Candy from Egg hatches Rank 30 : One extra Candy XL (for players Level 31+) from 5-star+ raids

: One extra Candy XL (for players Level 31+) from 5-star+ raids Rank 40 : Double Stardust from Egg hatches

: Double Stardust from Egg hatches Rank 50 : Three additional Candy from 5-star+ raids

: Three additional Candy from 5-star+ raids Rank 60 : Double XP from Egg hatches

: Double XP from Egg hatches Rank 70 : 5,000 bonus XP from Raid completions

: 5,000 bonus XP from Raid completions Rank 100: Gold Bottle Cap (and a Special Regidrago encounter from the free users side)

Daily point activities

Trainers can earn GO Points through simple tasks:

Hatching an Egg – 250 points

– 250 points Winning a Raid – 100 points

– 100 points Catching Pokemon – 5 points each

With point caps removed over the weekend, this provides a good chance to rank up rapidly and make the most of your reward tiers.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered Deluxe Pass worth it?

Hyper Training as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Your playstyle and the amount of time you're willing to devote during the event window are the main determinants of the event's value. At US $19.99, the Ancients Recovered GO Pass Deluxe might seem expensive, but let's examine its benefits, value, exclusivity, and what playstyle it caters the most.

The Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered free GO Pass provides a good experience for infrequent players without costing a dime. It offers a range of practical items, themed Pikachu encounters, and access to Legendary Pokemon. This tier offers strong incentives to log in every day. However, it only offers simple rewards and does not grant access to Hyper Training, Pokemon GO's newest power progression feature.

For dedicated players and collectors, the Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered Deluxe Pass is worth the price, despite its high price tag. The presence of a Gold Bottle Cap — a Pokemon GO's first — adds a strong means of boosting your highest-performing Pokemon.

That one item alone makes the pass worthwhile for competitive players, particularly those who raid, PvP, or want to optimize IV potential. Throw in milestone bonuses, premium rewards, double bonus, and exclusive avatar items, and the bundle is even more enticing.

If your goal is to optimize your Pokemon’s performance or expand your collection with rare items, the US $19.99 Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered Deluxe Pass offers excellent value — as long as you’re committed to engaging with the event before the rewards expire.

