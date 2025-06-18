All confirmed Pokemon appearances at Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global

With Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global quickly approaching, players from all over the world will soon get to come together for an exciting weekend filled with new Pokemon debuts and encounters. All players can access this massive digital event for free from Saturday, June 28, 10 am to Sunday, June 29, 6 pm local time.

Those who want to enhance their experience can buy a Ticket to gain access to special benefits.

This article is a detailed list of all confirmed Pokemon that will be present during the global event, including habitat spawns, Incense exclusives, shiny forms, debuting species, and raid battles.

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global: All Pokemon list (currently confirmed)

Some of the Pokemon that will appear during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wild encounters based on habitat

Each day during the Pokémon GO Fest 2025 Global event will feature rotating habitats, with a unique collection of themed wild spawns.

Moonless Volcano (10 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 3 pm local time):

Houndour [shiny available]

Numel [shiny available]

Duskull [shiny available]

Gothita [shiny available]

Golett [shiny available]

Fletchling [shiny available]

Flabébé (Red-Flower) [shiny available]

Skrelp [shiny available]

Fuecoco [shiny available]

Carbink [shiny available]

Galvanic Dojo (11 am - 12 pm and 3 pm - 4 pm local time):

Machop [shiny available]

Electabuzz [shiny available]

Teddiursa [shiny available]

Scraggy [shiny available]

Chespin [shiny available]

Flabébé (Yellow Flower) [shiny available]

Pancham [shiny available]

Dedenne [shiny available]

Crabrawler [shiny available]

Mienfoo [shiny available]

Hypnotic Tundra (12 pm - 1 pm and 4 pm - 5 pm local time):

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny available]

Swinub [shiny available]

Spheal [shiny available]

Piplup [shiny available]

Snover [shiny available]

Munna [shiny available]

Elgyem [shiny available]

Flabébé (Blue Flower) [shiny available]

Bergmite [shiny available]

Frigibax [shiny available]

Fae Swamp (1 pm - 2 pm and 5 pm - 6 pm local time):

Clefairy [shiny available]

Tentacool [shiny available]

Mawile [shiny available]

Gulpin [shiny available]

Venipede [shiny available]

Popplio [shiny available]

Mareanie [shiny available]

Morelull [shiny available]

Togetic [shiny available]

Flabébé (Orange Flower) [shiny available]

Incense-only Pokemon (Ticket holders only)

Moonless Volcano: Torkoal [shiny available]

Galvanic Dojo: Skiddo [shiny available]

Hypnotic Tundra: Pachirisu [shiny available]

Fae Swamp: Klefki

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global: Raid encounters

The Legendary Heroes will appear in raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One-Star Raids

Frigibax [shiny available]

Dapper Pikachu with red accents [shiny available]

Dapper Pikachu with blue accents [shiny available]

Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents [shiny available]

Three-Star Raids

Falinks [shiny available]

Five-Star Raids on Saturday

Crowned Shield Zamazenta [shiny available]

Five-Star Raids on Sunday

Crowned Sword Zacian [shiny available]

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global: Day-long Pokemon appearing outside habitats

Saturday-only spawns:

Chansey [shiny available]

Skarmory [shiny available]

Larvitar [shiny available]

Shieldon [shiny available]

Shelmet [shiny available]

Vullaby [shiny available]

Oranguru [shiny available]

Goomy [shiny available]

Incense-exclusive spawns for Ticket holders on Saturday during event hours:

Unown D [shiny available]

Unown E [shiny available]

Unown H [shiny available]

Unown I [shiny available]

Unown L [shiny available]

Unown S [shiny available]

Sunday-only spawns:

Galarian Farfetch’d [shiny available]

Cubone [shiny available]

Ralts [shiny available]

Karrablast [shiny available]

Pawniard [shiny available]

Deino [shiny available]

Passimian [shiny available]

Jangmo-o [shiny available]

Incense-exclusive spawns for Ticket holders on Sunday during event hours:

Unown D [shiny available]

Unown O [shiny available]

Unown R [shiny available]

Unown S [shiny available]

Unown W

Volcanion debuts in the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After making appearances in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris, Volcanion, the Mythical Steam Pokemon, will make its global debut on the first day of Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global.

