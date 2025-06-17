How to get Gold Bottle Cap in Pokemon GO?

In the world of Pokemon GO, powering up your Pokemon has always been key to staying competitive. Stronger stats can be a game-changer when raiding, fighting in gyms, or advancing through the GO Battle League. Players will soon have access to the Gold Bottle Cap, a potent new item, as the Ancients Recovered event approaches.

This rare item, which is well-known from the mainline Pokemon games, is making a unique appearance in Pokemon GO. Here is everything you need to know if you're wondering how to get your hands on this sought-after item and what it can do.

What is a Gold Bottle Cap in Pokemon GO and how to get it?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Gold Bottle Caps are the newest and rarest enhancement item in Pokemon GO, which will be available as part of the Ancients Recovered event beginning on June 28, 2025. Players can greatly boost a Pokemon's Attack, Defense, and HP stats by using Gold Bottle Caps to unlock Hyper Training, just like in the original Pokemon series.

Any Pokemon that has attained Good Buddy status or above can use this unique item to start a its training process.

However, there's a catch: as of launch, the GO Pass Deluxe, a premium tier of the new event pass, is the only guaranteed way to obtain a Gold Bottle Cap.

Also read: GO hints Golden Bottle Cap: What does it mean?

Pokemon GO Pass details

Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All players have free access to the GO Pass, a temporary progression track. It begins at 10 am local time on Monday, June 23, 2025, and ends at 6 pm local time on Sunday, June 29. Players can rank up and get access to a variety of rewards by finishing tasks and earning GO Points.

From June 23 to 27 , you can earn up to 1,000 GO Points per day .

, you can earn up to . On June 28 and 29, there's no daily point cap, so you can grind as much as you'd like.

The GO Pass Deluxe, which costs US $19.99 and comes with exclusive benefits like the much-anticipated Gold Bottle Cap, is available in addition to the free version.

Also read: How to beat Gigantamax Inteleon Max Battles in GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

What do you get in the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe?

Gold Bottle Cap in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can access all of the rewards from both the free and deluxe tracks by upgrading to the GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered. The Deluxe edition comes with:

1) Gold Bottle Cap (the only guaranteed method to get one during this event)

2) Avatar items

3) Premium items: Incense, Lucky Eggs, Lure Modules, Super Incubators, Rare Candy XL, and more

4) Bonus perks such as

Half Egg Hatch Distance (June 23–29, 2025).

Additional Raid Passes.

Extra Hatch Candy and Stardust.

Increased XP and XL Candy for completing raids.

At any point during the event, you can upgrade to the Deluxe Pass and continue to earn the rewards that were previously locked.

Also read: GO June 2025 infographic: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

Pokemon GO Hyper Training explained

Hyper Training as officially revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a compatible Pokemon, you can begin Hyper Training after obtaining a Gold Bottle Cap. You'll pick a trainee and focus on the stats you wish to improve. The stat training is divided into tasks with a theme:

Attack : Win battles with the trainee as your Buddy.

: Win battles with the trainee as your Buddy. Defense : Interact, play, and explore together.

: Interact, play, and explore together. HP: Go on adventures like spinning PokeStops, catching Pokemon, or walking to earn Buddy Candy.

You have a full year to finish the training tasks and maximize your Pokemon's IVs, so the process is both flexible and long-term. The ability to transform a Pokemon with low IVs into a 100 IV Hyper-Trained monster makes this feature extremely potent.

Also read: How does Pokemon GO Hyper Training work?

The gameplay mechanics have changed considerably with the introduction of Gold Bottle Caps and Hyper Training.

It allows players to have more control over the potential of their Pokemon rather than depending only on hatch or raid catch luck.

Although only the GO Pass Deluxe has access at the moment, this could be the first step toward a wider rollout in later updates.

Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨