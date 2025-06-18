Pokemon GO: 5 Gen IX Pokemon you should consider for Hyper Training

Pokemon GO keeps improving its battle mechanics with every new event. Gold Bottle Cap, one of the most significant additions to date, will be introduced at the next Ancients Recovered event. Players can unlock Hyper Training with this rare item, which increases a Pocket Monster's selected IV stats.

Hyper Training, which was first introduced in the mainline series, finally appears in Pokemon GO and provides a significant advantage in PvP combat. Selecting the appropriate Pocket Monster for Hyper Training is essential because of the high value of this item.

Best Gen 9 picks to Hyper Train in Pokemon GO

1) Bellibolt

Bellibolt as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bellibolt's exceptional durability and energy efficiency make it stand out in the Ultra League. With fast-charging maneuvers, it can withstand repeated blows while keeping constant pressure. Its versatility makes it a nightmare for opponents who aren't ready, particularly when it requires early shield usage.

Bellibolt is a wise investment for Hyper Training because of its adaptable kit, which enables it to manage a range of circumstances.

2) Skeledirge

Skeledirge as seen in the main series games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skeledirge is an excellent choice for both Master Leagues and Ultra Leagues. It delivers a lot of Fast Move pressure in addition to its impressive damage absorption. It has a defensive edge because of its typing, which enables it to withstand a wide variety of attacks.

When used offensively, Skeledirge can punish opponents who are reluctant to defend, frequently changing the outcome of a battle. It becomes even more dangerous with Hyper Training, particularly when facing teams with narrow counters.

3) Gholdengo

Gholdengo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gholdengo is a top choice for Hyper Training if you want to concentrate on Master League performance. It is a versatile attacker due to its high shield pressure and excellent type coverage. It can stay in play longer and control the flow of the match thanks to its special typing, which gives it multiple resistances.

Gholdengo can easily punch above its weight and poses a threat to even the largest opponents when equipped with Gold Bottle Caps.

4) Armarouge

Armarouge as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Ultra and Master Leagues, Armarouge provides remarkable versatility. It deals a lot of damage with its powerful moves and charges them quickly. Once it gets going, its capacity to build momentum through stat boosts makes it a lethal snowball threat.

Armarouge is excellent at punishing bad swaps and exerting constant pressure in battles where switch advantage is crucial. Hyper Training has the potential to intensify its already hazardous presence.

5) Annihilape

Annihilape as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to its strength and speed, Annihilape is a useful tool in both the Ultra and Master League formats. It easily builds up to its Charged Moves and uses its Fast Moves to deal a lot of damage. It can counter a variety of threats and adjust quickly thanks to its balanced stat spread and coverage.

Hyper Training guarantees that Annihilape performs at its best when it counts most, whether you're using it to start battles or end them.

Carefully choosing who to Hyper Train is crucial because Gold Bottle Caps are going to be extremely rare. These five Gen IX Pokemon stand to benefit the most from stat improvements to enhance their battling capabilities.

